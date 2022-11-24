The November trends come and the November trends go. There was one year when No-shave November got the best of me, and having my smooth face back was a blessing come Dec. 1. There was another year when Facebook friends posted daily reflections of the little things in life they’re grateful to have.

RAY VAN DUSEN is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. He can be reached at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com

