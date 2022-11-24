The November trends come and the November trends go. There was one year when No-shave November got the best of me, and having my smooth face back was a blessing come Dec. 1. There was another year when Facebook friends posted daily reflections of the little things in life they’re grateful to have.
Even though I can’t recall a Thanksgiving meal spent when we actually vocalize these blessings in life, they’re hard to overlook come time to eat turkey, dressing and deviled eggs.
No matter that several big-box retailers decided to close on Thanksgiving Day, the holiday doesn’t get the attention it deserves.
I personally have no clue how much build-up there is for other nations’ Thanksgiving celebrations throughout the world and how much other events may or may not overshadow them. Here in the U.S., Halloween, autumn and Christmas are big deals to the point they sort of meet somewhere in the middle and sometimes push Thanksgiving out of the way, unfortunately.
Growing up, we didn’t celebrate Black Friday the way we do now. As far as Halloween, there were a couple of primetime cartoon specials just before Oct. 31 and not as much fanfare about costumes. When it came to autumn, you had the leaves that changed colors and cool fronts, and that’s about it.
Christmas came when Christmas came, and nobody put up their trees before December. The majority of Christmas shopping didn’t even happen until school was out, and there’s no way you could catch anything Christmas-related on TV in October.
Back then, the immediate time surrounding Thanksgiving was all about the cooking; eating and fellowship; and recovery and leftovers.
Now, there’s shopping aisles full of stuff celebrating it all, and they start stocking it earlier and earlier most years.
As thankful as I am to see turkeys and scarecrows at Hobby Lobby in early May, the retail end of these seasons sometimes overpowers the true meaning at their cores.
Happiness and comfort can be found by way of artificial pumpkins and multicolor Christmas lights, but they don’t warm your soul like a family member’s cornbread dressing does while watching the Egg Bowl on TV. Ghostly decorations and inflatable snowmen are great, but they’re always going to be there. Moments made during Thanksgiving won’t.
You never know when you’ll share your last Thanksgiving meal with certain people; but when they’re gone, you’re grateful for the many times you shared together. Make these blessings count and count the blessings in your life.
From partying away the biggest night of the year at a Tupelo nightclub to annually chewing up leaves in the church yard, I can think back to plenty of Thanksgiving traditions from the past I don’t do anymore. From joking with friends about leaving out at daybreak to go shopping for bargains the next day to actually fighting the Walmart crowds, things change.
Things will keep changing and one day, I won’t hunt out Black Friday ads leaked early online. One day, cousins won’t leave from Thanksgiving dinner for the boat ramp to await the start of duck season. One day, there won’t be a “Yellowstone” marathon on before the Mississippi State/Ole Miss game.
These are the little blessings of what I’ve got in my world today, and I don’t discount any of them.
Mixed vegetable casserole and apple cake recipes are passed down, and those tastes are the blessings and reminders of people not with us at Thanksgiving anymore.
While there are so many little traditions and tastes we see as blessings, there are so many more parts of daily life we overlook.
A three-month bender with multiple projects makes me appreciate Fridays with just busy work and a YouTube playlist of some of my favorite songs. Days like those are blessings.
Having a closet full of wintercoats and long sleeves makes me appreciate Black Friday sales when I can help keep someone represented through the angel tree a little bit warmer. Days like those are blessings.
Even though not all the same people may be sitting around the Thanksgiving table now, thinking back to the smell of turkey in the kitchen and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on TV as a kid is still a blessing.
As complicated as tracking down that perfect toy or perfecting that memorable recipe can be, stopping to give thanks for everything you have is simple. No matter what it is that makes you smile and warms your soul, be grateful it does. It may not last forever but even after it reaches memory status, it’s always going to be a blessing you can be thankful you had.
