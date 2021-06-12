I can’t speak for HVAC repairmen, dental hygienists or grocery store stockers, but newspaper reporters seem to be magnets for some pretty urgent and high stakes information, especially when it sometimes sounds like one of those “Burn after reading” messages.
I have no clue what a car salesperson or insurance adjuster’s inbox looks like, but at the Monroe Journal, ours can sometimes get gobbed down with emails from strangers with no ties to Mississippi that read like absurd stories. The calls that sometimes come in from area codes I don’t even recognize can sound even crazier.
Those messages are nothing new and eventually I forget the majority of what these people are trying to communicate to me. It’s not like there’s anything I can do with this outlandish information from somebody in Minnesota who has no knowledge about our county. It’s not like I could even write something about it when it comes to the far-fetched, unbelievable stuff people are convinced is happening.
On a regular basis, someone used to email news@monroe360.com to vent about something he said happened in the ‘60s involving one local Monroe County agency. Other times, he vented about the exact same thing about an agency in Georgia. If I remember correctly, he even went as far as saying the Hungarians stole his idea for egg rolls before he could get a patent for them.
Even though someone has actually stopped by in person years ago to talk about seeing a mythical creature, there’s always a level of professionalism one has to maintain. As crazy as these comments have gotten and keep getting, you’ve always got to maintain your poker face.
Not long ago, our office manager had her first experience with one of those urgent callers before transferring her to me, saying she didn’t know how to respond to what the caller wanted. There really is no easy answer of how to respond.
I could hear the urgency in the mysterious out of state caller’s voice when she started the conversation by asking if there was an answering machine she could leave the following information on. When I told her, “Unfortunately no,” she immediately commenced to telling me what was happening in her state was coming to Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas if it’s not stopped.
As quickly and as serious as she spoke, it was pretty hard to keep up with everything she was trying to tell me, but I think there was something about a place where people are being trained and finally the advice to not tell too many people because the girls of a certain religious denomination were taught to be good listeners.
Like I said, the details of these conspiracy theories get away from me pretty quickly but one thing’s for sure – that lady isn’t the first or last one to call with a pressing emergency in her mind that only a newspaper can seemingly solve.
I don’t have one of those round hats that has “Press” on it like they had decades ago, so in a crowd I look just like everybody else not dressed obvious to his or her profession, making me think I can be a magnet for the crazy conversations at times.
I’ve had really random instances when complete strangers stop by the house and because I have a problem telling people, “No,” have wound up on some decent impromptu adventures that make for really good stories.
One time even, I was stuck next to a person on a flight spouting off enough conspiracy theories that I had to pretend I was dosing off to make it stop.
Do I put my wholehearted trust into everything the U.S. government says and does? How many people really do? Do I believe in cover-ups and things being a little too coincidental? Absolutely. Do I think since all of it has been happening for so long that it’s making people contemplate way too deep into some of it? Of course.
With our company, we don’t do training sessions on topics like we used to but we do communicate on a regular basis about what other papers are working on and how we can collaborate on bigger projects. I have no clue what kind of emails those papers get but I think a training session on how to handle these conspiracy theories is way past due.
Even though members of the illuminati are going to remain in the shadows, the zeitgeist is already here. Trust no one and when whatever they’re saying gets a little too deep, just smile and nod.