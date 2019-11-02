Here’s a great chance to visit your local library.
The Amory Municipal Library will be hosting an open house on Nov. 10 from 1 until 5 p.m., and there’ll be something for everyone.
The artwork of local artist and teacher John Thomas will be on display. A storytime for youngsters is planned, along with craft activities. And, weather permitting, there will also be a used book sale.
If you don’t get a chance to visit our library often, or if you just haven’t been in a while, join us at this open house. Some things have changed at the library as it moves along with the rapid changes in all our lives.
Things that don’t change, though, are books, and the library is full of them. Here are a few of the newer books that are now available:
“The Lost Girls of Paris,” by Pam Jenoff. Inspired by true events, this is the story of women who served as secret agents during World War II. Described as fraught with danger, filled with mystery and meticulously researched.
“When We Were Young,” by Karen Kingsbury. A love story about second chances, part of the “Baxter Family” series.
“The New Iberia Blues,” by James Lee Burke. The most recent of 22 Dave Robicheaux novels, this outing sees Robicheaux, with backup from his old friend, Clete Purcel, and Dave’s daughter, Alafair, move from the glitz of Hollywood to the mafia of New Orleans and into the deep, dark backwoods of Louisiana, searching for the killer of a young woman found floating on a cross.
“Redemption,” by David Baldacci. This thriller, the fifth of six Memory Man novels, tells the story of how a small mistake many years ago can come back, bigger and more deadly.
“a spark of light,” by Jodi Picoult. Once again, Picoult takes on a hot-button issue and challenges expectations, this time set against the backdrop of ordinary day at a reproductive health center shaken into terror by a distraught gunman.
The Amory Municipal Library is open during regular hours, Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sundays. Free regular programs are Pre-School Story Time each Thursday at 10:15 a.m. and Lunching With Books on the third Tuesday of the month.
The Amory Municipal Library is located at 401 2nd Ave N. Call us at 256-5261 or fax to 256-6321.