The end of winter promises to be an enjoyable time at the Amory Municipal Library. Tuesday, Feb. 18, is a special Lunching with Books, with Hatley native and retired intensive care physician Margaret Watkins talking about her books.
Watkins’ stories range from adventures in Tibet to the startling true-life tale of how she survived a ruptured cerebral aneurysm in the snowy mountains of Idaho. During recovery, she met a fighter pilot suffering from the same calamity, and “The Fine Line” tells the story of how they helped each other recover.
Lunching with Books is from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 18. Feel free to bring a lunch. The library will provide drinks and desserts.
That’s just the start of February’s fun. Coming up at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 is a performance by the Amory Middle School Jazz Band. Also in the works is a possible session about African drumming with Dr. Robert Damm, a member of the Mississippi State University music faculty.
Then, in March, local physician Dr. Dwight McComb will be the March 17 Lunching With Books guest, discussing his first published novel, “The Truth That Lies Between.”
Make plans to join us at the library for these fun activities and others and support both our local library and our local writers.
Changing gears for a moment: End-of-the-year wrap-up lists were everywhere in January, so why not take a look at some book lists for 2019? Who doesn’t love a list?
I scanned lists from public libraries in Seattle, New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston to put together this overall list of books that were popular to check out in 2019, coast to coast. These are the books that were popular in multiple libraries:
- “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama
- “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
- “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover
- “Pachinko,” by Min Jin Lee
- “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng
- “Bad Blood,” by John Carreyrou
- “Nine Perfect Strangers,” by Liane Moriarty
- “Circe,” by Madeline Miller
- “The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood
- “An American Marriage,” by Tayari Jones
- “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles
And just for fun, here are the most popular audiobooks checked out by public libraries in 2019: “Redemption,” by David Baldacci
- “Girl, Stop Apologizing,” by Rachel Hollis
- “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides
- “The 18th Abduction,” by Maxine Paetro and James Patterson
- “Daisy Jones & The Six,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- “City of Girls,” by Elizabeth Gilbert
- “The Big Kahuna,” by Janet and Peter Evanovich
- “The Lost Girls of Paris,” by Pam Jenoff
- “Talking to Strangers,” by Malcolm Gladwell
- “An Anonymous Girl,” by Greer Hawkins and Sarah Pekkanen
The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Sundays. Regular programs offered for free at the Library are Pre-School Story Time each Thursday at 10:15 a.m. and Lunching With Books on the third Tuesday of the month at noon. The Amory Municipal Library is located at: 401 2nd Ave N. You can call us at 256-5261 or fax to 256-6321.