It was 11 years and a couple of weeks ago when everything seemed status quo. We all had a great weather weekend at the Amory Railroad Festival and were looking ahead to another great weekend at the Aberdeen Pilgrimage.
May was just around the corner and along with that, members of the class of 2011 were getting ready to close out a big chapter of their lives. Everything was happening as normal Aprils and Mays usually allow them to do.
Then we had that one day – that one day everybody still references, that one day that changed so many lives, that one day when the eyes of the nation were looking down on Smithville, especially, and other nearby places we all know.
No matter where you were that one day, I’m sure you can still relive it in your mind. April 27, 2011 was that one day when we witnessed history being made.
Tornado super outbreaks seemed generational back then, but it seems like most Wednesdays we’re waiting for the next outbreak of our own. Last year in March was the exact same way on the exact same day of the week, if you recall.
If you saw Smithville with your own eyes following the EF-5 tornado 11 years ago, you remember seeing what looked like a huge bomb strike. You saw the sorrow, devastation and a situation that didn’t even seem real.
Smithville wasn’t the only place that forever changed on April 27, 2011. Wren experienced two tornadoes 12 hours apart, a section of Tuscaloosa’s busiest intersection was leveled, downtown Cullman, Alabama was severely damaged, and parts of Phil Campbell and Hackleburg, Alabama were completely leveled too.
These are places we know within just two hours away, and the tornado damage from a few days that week in 2011 was felt in 21 states.
It wasn’t just places on a map that forever changed on April 27, 2011; it was our understanding of how fierce Mother Nature can be. That day taught us to be more weather aware, and sometimes it takes horrible situations hitting close to home to teach us those lessons.
Whether or not you used to be the type to know where to take cover at home during a severe threat, I bet you’ve thought about it more during the past 11 years. Even though I’m not afraid of the severe weather, I’ve made my way underneath a table and into the hall closet a couple of times in recent years.
We all hinge on the weather reports when the next severe weather threat comes and are savvier now on what Tor:Cons, polygons and debris signatures mean.
Even though living in Dixie Alley has its drawbacks during tornado season, it has become status quo some years in March and April to see early school dismissals and twisted trees. We can still get out and have our fun and/or pick up our limbs that blew down in between tornado threats because this is the time we’re living in now.
Before 2011, we had our occasion tornadoes in Monroe County, but an EF-5 shifts our sense of understanding of how dangerous these storm fronts can be.
As sure as your hometown may be in the bow echo of another squall line to come, you’re going to be weather aware. As sure as your CodeRED is going to call you with another severe weather warning soon enough, you’re going to take notice.
April 27, 2011 changed history on numerous levels. Here at home, it changed the look of a town, the attitudes of countless people when storm clouds roll in and a game plan to help keep people safer for years to come.
That day inspired kids who grew up to be meteorologists tracking the storms and letting the rest of us know when to be concerned. That day helped us be more compassionate for our neighbors. Even though that day changed Smithville forever, it most likely changed a little something in all of us for the rest of our lives.