Who doesn’t have a unique, if not distressing, story or two to share about this unprecedented year of 2020?
Per the American Psychological Association, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered every aspect of American life, from how we live and work to the way we learn and enjoy recreation.
I’m thankful that I, for one, have met up with about as little inconvenience beyond wearing a face mask as one could expect. My daughter, who lives in Belden, became infected after attending a house party a few weeks ago but was able to recover in short order with only a low-grade fever after she tested positive.
My wife and I have hardly even been shopping, what with doing caregiving duties for Granny during her last six months of life. We quickly learned to appreciate the convenience of ordering groceries with an app and getting loaded up in the parking lot without having to leave the car so we could hurry to a drive-up window for medicine and another window for take-out food.
Granny passed in September and barely a month afterward, our son got married. The event was scaled back to a micro-wedding at the Monroe County Government Complex, which minimized the extra wear and tear on our tired bodies and nerves.
Now we’re waist-deep in all the details of inheriting property and a bountiful supply of toys, tools and trinkets. Again, I remind myself not to complain about blessings as we try to empty out the house we built with hopes to sell before another tax bill comes due. We can’t homestead two properties without exercising an option we don’t feel to be ethical.
My wife and I haven’t taken on this big of a project in the 29 years since we built our house. Now we’re packing up and leaving a place we dreamed up, designed and hand-crafted and are moving into another venue that, although familiar, always was home to Granny and not us.
I can’t sleep the night through anymore for trying to get my brain around more than one day’s worth of details at a time.
I never was one to have to go, go, go to avoid suffering from FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) syndrome. The necessity of just keeping up with things is plenty fast enough for me.
My aunt, Alberta Brown, in Indiana turned 100 years of age in October and calls me every few days to say it’s been a while since we talked and wants to know how I’m doing. It seems like I’m always juggling an armload when the phone rings and her name pops up.
“I know you’re a busy boy but I just wanted to talk a little with you,” she says every time. “I’ve just been thinking about you.”
When you’re 100 years old, I guess you can call anybody a boy or girl you want to.
The impatient side of me doesn’t want to take time to visit, so, too often, I let her leave that same message to me and then call her back while I’m driving.
I have to remember the days when I was a young school boy who visited her and Uncle Edsel when they lived five miles down the road from Grandpa’s farm and I enjoyed the change of pace between venues when my family and I spent our annual summer vacations there.
I didn’t realize it as a child but I only added to their duties as an annual house guest, which they so graciously fit into their busy schedules while they both worked jobs and raised produce on a truck patch to sell at the weekend farmers market in the next county.
I also remind myself to consider that not many people get phone calls from someone who is 100 years old. Those days won’t last indefinitely. I patiently rehearse all the details we discussed last time that she doesn’t remember and try to help sort out the items she gets confused with other family whom she calls.
I think it’s a sin to wear stress like a badge of honor, just because we may be more engaged and fulfilled than someone else with fewer opportunities in life.
I received a blog post some time ago in my email stream that was titled, “The Holiness of Slow,” written by a busy young mother of preschoolers.
“I realized that if we continued to set a precedent of hustling and hurrying and rushing through our days, it wouldn’t set us up for success; instead, it would destroy us,” she wrote. “I was stretching like Mrs. Incredible – except real people aren’t made from elastic and when stretched too thin, we snap.”
We succumb to the delusion that we can’t make downtime for ourselves because it feels self-indulgent.
“There was always more to accomplish,” she continued. “Refreshing my heart and spirit wasn’t high on the to-do list.”
A talk show host I heard on the radio the other day while I was driving (and not on the phone) recounted his experience of having survived COVID-19. He had come to the realization that trying to honor every invitation to visit and speak had so stressed him out that it had become a co-morbidity to him that he felt made it easier for him to come down with the virus – or just sickness in general.
“It’s an opportunistic infection,” he said of COVID. “Our rundown bodies become easy targets for infection when we’re too tired and improperly nourished to keep sickness at bay.”
God knows we’re not indestructible. We need rest. He created a time to be in restful communion with him weekly, and we’re only hurting ourselves when we skip out on that or trade it for a game of golf.
The time will come when our move is complete, and the dust settles, permitting us to hope for whatever sense of normalcy that these uncertain times allow. We’ll cook real food again. We’ll enjoy a hot bath. We’ll grow our babies. We’ll plant a garden. We’ll savor the changes of season and changes of heart.
These things are all holy. They’re all ancient and worthwhile. They’re all slow. Not a single one of them is something that can be hurried through.
The best therapy can only be accomplished in our stillness. May we welcome rest and lean into the holiness of slow.