No matter the year and the circumstances that come with it, certain times of the year always feel exactly the same. It’s not so much a feeling on our skin but more of a feeling that excites us.
By late March, we can hopefully tell enough of a temperature difference to wear short sleeves while mowing over spring weeds. Even though it’s not bermudagrass or St. Augustine, it is green and cakes to your pants when weedeating around the edges.
By late August, you can usually count on one hand how many more mowings you’ve got left for the season before the grass goes dormant. There’s usually a dryer feeling in the air and an even dryer feeling in the grass clippings about the same time.
In the wintertime, we can’t wait for springtime temperatures to help unite us to outside chores but by the chill of November, those cooler temperatures wear us out and we want to just stay inside and hibernate.
As sure as the first day of school marks a time of transition, so does an unofficial kickoff to fall a month later.
Long sleeves or 92 degrees, the Saturday of Labor Day weekend is one of my favorite Saturdays of the year. When it comes to the weather, you never know what you’re going to get. When it comes to the beginning of dove season, you know you will probably hear shotgun blasts off in the distance if you’re far enough away from town.
You know there’s going to be a college football game within fair driving distance and an arts and crafts festival in West Point. No matter how many hot days are left, you know Labor Day weekend is the unofficial start to fall.
Judging by fascinations with pumpkins, scarecrows, plaid and pre-game tailgates, it’s a favorite time of year for many and a much-needed transition for most everyone else.
In our years of going to school, we dreaded the end of summer vacation because it meant it was time to end our breaks and get back into a routine. The harder it is to function in extreme hot and cold temperatures outside, we can’t wait for the end of summer and winter temperatures because it means it’s time to end our breaks and get back into a routine.
For everyone who has opted for relaxing weekends in the air conditioning, the outdoors are calling you back. It’s less of a task and more of a treat to clean out a utility shed or trim shrubs when there’s an October blue sky above you.
It’s more of an adventure and less of the norm when you can ride with the windows down during peak times of changing leaf colors.
No matter the time of year and what draws make you love it, the feeling only lasts for so long so embrace it while you can.
Some places don’t have the seasons like we do and as hard as it is to think you wouldn’t get tired of crisper air in the mountains or abundant sunshine at the beach, it would get monotonous in time. Change is sometimes hard when you know long winter nights are coming but change is sometimes welcome when you know you can open the windows and let the air conditioner or heater take a much-needed break.
As much as college football offers some people an excuse to wear their fall clothes, we’re not quite there yet. As quickly as that time is coming, though, so will a time for winter coats and HotHands.
Sometimes the seasons are short, especially years when summer seems to shift straight into winter so enjoy the favorable transitions when you can.
Your favorite times of year come and go quickly, so make time to enjoy them and all the good times made while you can. Before you know it, it’ll be time to swear off going outside unless you have to and really….how many days like that just bleed into one long day just watching TV?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.