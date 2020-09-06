The infections and fatalities linked to COVID-19 continue to rise, yet we Americans appear to remain conflicted about how we cope with this pandemic.
A recent editorial cartoon from the U.K. that was circulated by various blogs depicted a series of iconic statues from across the world – from Christ the Redeemer in Brazil to Michelangelo’s David – all wearing face masks with the caption, “We’re all in it together.”
The exception was the final statue, the Statue of Liberty, which, while masked, had an American leaning out of the top of her crown shouting, “Except it imposes on my personal freedom!”
The question is raised as to what would it mean to put thinking ahead of feeling or public service before personal freedom as we venture back out into the public domain? Safely reopening our schools is now at the forefront of the discussion.
School boards and districts across the nation are operating under the greatest variety of plans ever put together. I heard a reporter on National Public Radio characterize the scene as “messy.”
Many K-12 schools are experimenting with hybrid plans that combine traditional and virtual education as much as available devices and internet service will permit. Some universities are planning to reopen in-person classes, while others are not.
My son got his fellowship from LSU in the nick of time to enable him to complete his dissertation for his Ph.D. off campus. He even grades papers as a professor’s assistant entirely online.
Churches are also in a state of flux with some holding in-person worship services while others are not. Some ministers see restrictions on such worship services as an infringement of our religious freedom while others do not.
Debates are raging over the usefulness of masks along with various therapies and whether it’s even feasible to vaccinate the whole world once a vaccine for COVID-19 is proven to be effective.
The chairman of the Federal Reserve has warned that the path of the economy depends on the path of the pandemic.
Conservative columnist Dr. Jim Denison wrote in his blog, “The Denison Forum on Truth and Culture,” that we might think that the worst pandemic and recession in a century would unite us in response, but the opposite seems to be the case.
I visited recently with Pastor Dewayne Robinson, who was recently appointed to serve St. James United Methodist Church in Amory, a black congregation. Robinson agreed that the pandemic is dividing us from the standpoint of racial groups. He furthermore believes that the reaction among the black community to police brutality is positioning itself as a counterpoint to reunite his community.
While an interesting concept to ponder, I believe the challenge of racial reconciliation will prove to be only one component of a global sociology exercise that will pit partisanship of all kinds against the prospect of surviving this pandemic.
I’ve been falling back in retrospect to my history studies in high school and college that generally divided the population of the Earth into two groups with various subheadings – the haves and have-nots, the cultured and the pagan, the free and the bound and so on. My son passed along the latest iteration to me – the oppressed who struggle against the oppressors.
In an article for the Boston Globe, cultural psychologist and author Michele Gelfand shared a sobering observation about the freedoms that we so loosely take for granted.
“The decentralized, defiant, do-it-your-own-way norms that make our country so entrepreneurial and creative also deepen our danger during the coronavirus pandemic,” she wrote. “To fight this pandemic, we can’t just shift our resources; we have to shift our cultural patterns as well.”
In her view, our nation’s conflicted responses to the pandemic “reflect a broader cultural phenomenon. In a loose culture like ours, people are simply not used to tightly coordinating their social action toward a common goal and, compared with other nations, we’re more ambivalent about sacrificing our freedom for strict rules that constrain our choices.”
Dr. Gelfand cites the U.S., Italy and Brazil as examples of “looser cultures” which “have weaker rules and are much more permissive.” She contrasts them with Singapore, Austria and China as “tight cultures” which have “many rules and punishments governing social behavior.”
The latter have “histories of famine, warfare, natural disasters and, yes, virus outbreaks” and have learned the hard way that “tight rules and order save lives.” Cultures that have faced few threats, such as the U.S., “have the luxury of remaining loose. They understandably prioritize freedom over constraint and they are highly creative and open but also more disorganized than their tight counterparts.”
She notes that the U.S. shifted “from loose to tight” during World War II and believes we need to do so again by “temporarily sacrificing liberty for stricter rules” so we can “limit the damage from this disease.”
Loosely comparing the two mindsets takes me back to my history studies during the days of the Cold War when the headlines were occupied by the topic of the western free world vs. the eastern world dominated by the totalitarian Soviet bloc.
The Declaration of Independence proclaims that “all men are created equal” with the individual right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” These values have been foundational to the remarkable achievements and progress of our great nation.
However, since World War II, we have also been influenced by existentialism and postmodern relativism, which reject traditional values and rational thought. Again, as a Baby Boomer, I’m learning about these systems of thought from my son.
As a result, we are becoming a “post-truth” culture in which truth and meaning are found in our personal experience. “My truth” is not “your truth,” and vice versa. It’s all relative, and certainly sounds as “messy” to me as all of the different experiments with having school during this pandemic.
From a theological viewpoint, our fallen nature drives us to pursue personal power and independence in connection to our individual rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Our emphasis on individual liberty leads some to resist governmental authority regarding worship, school and even wearing masks.
Our Judeo-Christian society quotes Jesus’ command to “love your neighbor as yourself” as a guiding principle. That said, I believe we should make loving our neighbor central to our decision to abide by the guidelines related to the pandemic, even as they continually change.
In a “loose” culture driven by individualism and relativism, loving our neighbor as ourselves is a privilege that will make a greater difference than we can imagine, one life at a time.
As we watch or read the news in this season, we can’t allow the numbers to cause us to lose hope in the future. Instead, let’s stand on faith and wait expectantly for God to turn it around. As the cartoon from the British newspaper depicted, we’re all in this together.