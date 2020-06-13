A skewed way of thinking can take a peaceful protest and ignite it into nights upon nights’ worth of senseless destruction and violence. By the time buildings are destroyed and neighborhoods are in ruins, was that skewed way of thinking even in line with what the peaceful protest was truly about?
I touched on these thoughts in my column last week following the senseless killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, an instance opening the floodgates for pent up anger across the nation.
We are an angry society but as I wrote in last week’s column, we know better than that around here because we know each other.
Here in Monroe County, we probably personally know somebody in the Mississippi National Guard deployed last week to protect Washington D.C. against the senseless destruction and violence rioters and looters have invoked.
Here in Monroe County, we probably personally know somebody who has the potential of creating chaos – maybe not so much by burning down a building but more so burning figurative bridges it took a while to build.
This week isn’t the first time the Monroe Journal has featured Aberdeen and Amory’s chapters of Mission Mississippi. The groups meet on a regular basis to give participants of different races and religious backgrounds the opportunity to get to know one another.
Getting to know each other builds a sense of neighborhood and community, whether you live two houses down or two miles apart. We need each other.
It’s nothing out of the ordinary to go to the grocery store or the Post Office and get sucked into a quick conversation with somebody I don’t know.
They may know me as the Picture Man, the Newspaper Man, that guy who used to landscape at the hospital 12 years ago or the one who used to be cutting all that grass all the time. I know them as just another friendly face I like talking to in this small town we both call home.
You can’t get that in a lot of places, but you may get a look, instead, like you’re a creeper some places where you try to play northeast Mississippi nice with a complete stranger.
Maybe ages ago, the way we still act in our small towns was a normal way of life in bigger places like talking to the milkman. Even though personalized touches such as the milkman making home deliveries are a thing of the past, the relationships we’ve built shouldn’t be defunct years from now.
Okay, you’re so busy between work and your personal life that you don’t have the time to interact with your across the street neighbor like you probably should. I get it because life really does get in the way.
Okay, so you’re so opposed to being around somebody so different than you that you’d rather just write them off and stereotype them. I don’t get that because so many wise people throughout time have taught us otherwise.
Race is a topic I used to tread lightly about until I felt comfortable enough to open up a little more. The secret to that one is getting into a comfort zone with people of other races.
Be comfortable in your own skin and don’t be afraid to strike up some random conversation with somebody in a completely different color of it.
The more you talk, the more you’re going to find some sort of common ground. You can agree to disagree on your opinion of the whole country rap thing or you can peacefully argue who’s really the king of the NBA – Lebron or Jordan?
No matter your peaceful differing viewpoints, don’t ever let anybody take that away from you. Black or white, State or Ole Miss, Biggie or 2Pac, who cares? You’ve got your preference and somebody else has his or hers, which is a non-issue.
Don’t let some skewed way of thinking ever turn it into an issue that will burn down the figurative bridges connecting us together.