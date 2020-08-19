When Bro. R.D. Cline spoke, everyone in the room heard him. There was no mistake about that. He could also throw you off guard with the stern expression he often exhibited. Some people actually thought he was a mean man before they got to know him.
He beat late-stage cancer 15 years ago but couldn’t outrun the coronavirus, which claimed his life on Aug. 6.
Dr. Lloyd Sweatt provided an illustration during his eulogy last week of the man and I suspected he may have embellished for emphasis. Early in their acquaintance, Bro. Cline caught Bro. Sweatt by surprise one day.
“Responding to a tap on my shoulder from behind, along with his booming greeting ‘Brother Lloyd,’ I fell to my knees,” Sweatt said. “I thought it was God.”
“It’s just me,” Cline reassured him. “I was just kidding you.”
Bro. Cline was not a man to grab headlines but he never tired of using his energy to impact them.
I’ve been involved with the annual National Day of Prayer observance since before the turn of the century, when I teamed up with Bro. Kenneth Thorn to promote it in Amory.
A while after Bro. Thorn passed away, Bro. Cline came along to take up the leadership role to keep the event going every spring. We walked Amory’s business corridors with posters for every store window.
Bro. Cline’s keen foresight was clearly evidenced when he had a Plan B ready in the event of threatening weather that prompted for the event to be moved from Frisco Park into the spacious fellowship hall at First Baptist Church a couple of years ago. Although the event was conceived as a prayer meeting on the steps of City Hall, the friendly confines of a church attracted a larger crowd.
People just feel more at ease in their comfort zones. Members of our group didn’t have to fear for their lives meeting outside, but I do remember the minor aggravation of occasional hecklers who leaned out of car windows, shouting before speeding away with deafening tailpipes.
On another occasion, I wondered if it was by design that someone just happened to need to take care of business at City Hall during the lunch hour on that first Thursday in May and complained to us for blocking his way.
Rising early was second nature to Bro. Cline. He delivered papers and drove a school bus for a while, in addition to pastoring and preaching.
Bro. Sweatt further related in his eulogy of Bro. Cline how he concocted whimsical sermon titles to emphasize points, including the likes of “Buzzard Breath Prayers” and “Medicinal Purposes of Hog Slop.”
“Although he was an amener when I preached, I think he wished that he was in my spot,” Sweatt mused, to the laughter of the audience.
Bro. Cline’s long-time friend and colleague the Rev. Dewitt Bain followed Bro. Sweatt in providing tributes and memories, recalling how both he and Bro. Cline were saved in their teenage years but drifted away for a time, as evangelicals say.
They both came back to the faith and were among seven preachers who surrendered to the ministry while attending a Baptist mission church in Gautier together.
The Bains ran off to Alabama to be married in a judge’s chambers when they were young sweethearts. Members of the church they were pastoring in Meridian 25 years later decided they needed to solemnize their union with a belated church wedding, having reached that milestone. Bro. Cline was called upon to officiate at their renewal vows. Rev. Bain returned the favor for the Clines not long afterwards for their 25th anniversary.
Rev. Bain complained that the day of the funeral didn’t work out right for him, since he had asked Bro. Cline to preach his funeral long years ago.
“He had never asked me to preach his funeral,” Rev. Bain said of Bro. Cline. “I found out that he had once told his wife, Hilda, of his wish for me to preach his funeral should he pass first, and she called me.”
When Rev. Bain found out that Bro. Cline was in the hospital, he called to check on him. It was to be their last conversation. Bro. Cline didn’t elaborate on his condition but rather asked Rev. Bain if he had kept up with what was happening in Congress.
“His heart was all about God and country,” Rev. Bain said. “He had a vision to enlist prayer partners in every county of every state to pray for America.”
According to Bro. Cline’s website, a map of the United States documents the number of partners in every state, from as few as one to more than 2,000 in Mississippi. Ironically, the only place with no partners listed is Washington, D.C.
“Our friendship ran long and deep,” Rev. Bain said of his friend and colleague.
Our paths crossed late in R.D. Cline’s life, but I feel that I reaped the same benefits from him.