Many musicians and artists know the value of telling a good story. A story idea or even a fable with a good moral are means of drawing many different people into a shared understanding about life issues. Agreement on the basics is the accelerator for moving forward as opposed to merely repeating a meaningless routine. Winston Churchill quoted the philosopher George Santayana by saying that those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.
It could be something as simple as you and I coming to a community meeting like the ones held recently at St. Paul’s Church in West Amory.
The house rules or guidelines for a productive community initiative are simple steps to follow.
First of all, show up! Second, listen and give everyone the benefit of the doubt. Third, respond appropriately and respectfully. Fourth, avoid jumping to conclusions by allowing for a fair hearing should more details come along. Fifth, go deeper to see how and what you can offer, if anything. Sixth, discern instead of reacting. Finally, share an honest dialog with others about what really has happened.
The Methodist reformer John Wesley is probably remembered best for his saying, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”
Organizations, like people, tend to react to situations that they encounter rather than respond carefully and thoughtfully. Many times this leads to estranged relationships and longstanding misunderstandings that keep division among all involved instead of building and growing community.
Communities, organizations and people want things to be better. However, too often people wait for someone else to say, “I give up,” before launching out with an idea of their own. Naturally, everyone wants to win!
Going back to the reference of the artist mentioned earlier, what if all parties began by trying to get the others’ attention in a legitimate fashion by being honest in all their actions? It may not grab the headlines, but doing things right and humbly endures the test of time and earns the respect of people. We already have special events and such, so we only need go deeper with ideas like a march for unity or a covenant of hope that reaches out to the whole community rather than a select few.
Accept reality! It will not be easy, but building real community is a slow process and should only be engaged by true followers of the risen Lord Jesus Christ.
Our resources are often thought of as just money and such, but did you know our greatest resource is people, especially God’s people?
We must mobilize our children, youth, young adults, adults, senior adults and our awesome golden adults in our efforts to affect change and harmony!
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. left us profound yet simple guidelines for the mission.
“Everybody can be great...because anybody can serve,” he said. “You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”