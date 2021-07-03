About this time last year, people were starting to ease back into the little bit of normalcy they could find. If I remember correctly, the beaches were starting to be peppered with vacationers again and a handful of communities closer to home decided to host Fourth of July festivities.
I’m just like so many of you in burning out pretty quickly when it came to mention of COVID after a couple of months. Even though it’s still lingering, we’re seemingly okay to regain so much of the luxuries and privileges we lost last year.
For the first time in what seems like forever, I’ve got lots of concert plans for the coming months. I’m just waiting on a first Friday I can actually take off work to go to a downtown street fair that has helped highlight previous years. I’m down to only having to wear a mask in a handful of places in month.
Things are looking much more promising now compared to this time last year.
Like everybody else, I’m ready for the festival circuit to start back when the finances are right and ample time is available to plan in order for them to happen again.
On the way through to Tuscaloosa earlier this month, we accidentally stumbled across a small town festival, so stopping was a must. It was almost strange to walk through a car show, see vendor booths and come across a couple of stages with live music – and even stranger to see that many people gathered together at the same place.
History is full of strange times, and we just lived out a monumental part of it thanks to a worldwide pandemic. Along with the personal sacrifices and following guidelines and rules comes the reward of getting back to normal.
I’m not sure if we’re fully there or not but I’m sure you’re weighing your options for the Fourth of July.
There may some people still skittish of crowds, and that’s okay. There may be some people who can’t wait to get back to being in the middle of anything that’s happening, and that’s okay too. The point is we have that freedom of choice again.
You’re free to walk around the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Amory on the Fourth to mingle with others and have fun tailgating before the fireworks, whereas there was a time when that wasn’t an option.
You’re free to dance the evening away at Nettleton’s Roy Black Park ahead of the city’s fireworks show, whereas last year you were encouraged to stay in or close to your vehicle.
You’re free to roam around in Smithville’s Memorial Park while enjoying food and arts and crafts before the July 3 fireworks, whereas last year’s event was scaled down.
At some point in the past 15 months or so, we’ve all hunkered down and given up our sense of roaming and adventure due to either 1.) precautionary measures or 2.) having little to no options to explore.
As Mississippi State University’s Dudy Noble Stadium broke all-time Super Regionals attendance records a few weeks ago, which it previously set in years past, it proves people are ready to come out in droves to support their passions.
If you’re not comfortable yet to venture back into what you love, that’s okay. If you’re a few months back into your old routines of roaming around, that’s okay too.
The point is you’re independently free to decide for yourself again what you want to do. Sure, there are going to still be rules and regulations to follow some places and there are some things that aren’t completely back to normal, but it’s surely coming.
On a normal year, we love to celebrate this time of year with trips to the beach, the lake, the picnic or the fireworks show. It’s a great feeling to know we can do it all again.
It’s not like we’re all Separatists who just won the Revolutionary War but it is good to enjoy some of these American privileges again. No matter if you’re staying at home watching fireworks on TV or taking your beloved bowl of banana pudding back to a backyard barbecue that didn’t happen last year, celebrate your freedom of choice.