Among my cherished personal effects that survived our house fire are pictures of our family reunions down through the years, preserved in both print and more durable digital format.
I regret that, at least in our family, we just do not get together like we used to. I can tell how long it has been by looking at the cars in the pictures.
I would attribute it to two factors: our elders passing off the scene and the advent of social media that keeps everyone updated the way Christmas letters and family reunions used to.
Family patriarchs were the glue that kept family ties from unraveling. They also had the purpose and drive to keep the campaign active to bring everybody together again year after year.
I heard a radio host who identified herself as a grandmother comment about all the work it was to host a family reunion, but that it was worth it all to see and hug her family members again. You can’t hug people in a Zoom meeting.
Among our church family, it seems that most of the phone calls and emails concern prayer requests to help people get through life’s challenges. It can get wearisome when it seems that nobody ever calls just to relay good news. It’s always bad news that grabs the headlines and generates prayer requests among members of a community of faith.
Our roles in our particular church group have typically been more visible down through the years and thus have made us targets for calls for any kind of help. We have been gratified through a variety of gestures ranging from taking meals to shut-ins, mowing yards for elders and even providing shelter for the homeless.
The Apostle Paul urged the people in Thessalonica to whom he wrote to, “never get tired of doing good,” which brings glory to God and good to mankind. We are not excused from liberality and generosity, arguing that it is no use to help any because so many just seem to take advantage of charity. We simply need to keep on keeping on – encouraging the industrious, as well, to support the sick and afflicted as we are able.
It is an exhortation to practice patience, taking for granted that we had already been “well doing,” or acting honorably. The mission looking forward is to preserve ourselves from “fainting” (per the Biblical term translated in Galatians 6:9), and so slipping into idleness and apathy.
Just as our elders never seemed to tire at the job of hosting a family reunion every year, I try to remind myself that the same mission applies in a smaller scale when helping on an individual basis, even though we may not experience the camaraderie of the family setting with dinner on the grounds and fellowship.
The apostle followed up on his admonition by assuring that we will eventually reap a harvest of blessing if we do not give up, which is even more assured than waiting for our stock portfolio to rebound.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.