Every four years, Olympics enthusiasts in these parts cheer for Team USA during the summer games. With every summer Olympics season, there are the Carl Lewises, Mary Lou Rettons, Michael Phelpses and Simone Bileses who shine on the world’s stage, make a name for themselves and spark a different sort of national pride.
Come Christmastime every four years, long after the Olympic torch has been extinguished, most people who tuned in to the summer games have moved onto to talk about and look forward to something else.
You could’ve walked across the stage to get your diploma 48 years ago and unless you have a granddaughter graduating from high school this year, you most likely don’t have a personal connection to any of this year’s ceremonies. For the ones who have a grandchild who is an incoming freshman, you’ll be ready to cheer four years from now.
Every four years, Leap Day babies celebrate their true birthday with family and friends who cheer them on especially more on those Feb. 29s.
Some things happen every four years or so that directly impact us for a little while and some things happen every four years that we overthink.
Peaceful lives are joyous enough as is with their morning time for coffee and silent reflection, their mindless hours zoning out pulling weeds from flower beds, their phone call conversations with old friends and their weekend jaunts places we love to go.
We love whatever routines make our lives great, even if it’s listening to talk radio shows that get your blood pressure so worked up.
No matter whose vehicle we were in during high school and college, one of my best friends and I were going to listen to either a rap or a rock song. Period. On into our adult lives, we drifted as life pulled us in different directions.
I once asked him what new music he was into these days and he said he was more into listening to political shows on public radio, which he said worked him up. He said he wasn’t too far away from turning it off to just listen to road noise instead.
If we let them, politics really do take away a little bit of life’s joy. I can’t even say it’s an age thing; I truly think people are way more dialed in to it than I can ever remember.
Does whoever you voted for or against really dictate the favorite shows you binge on Hulu? Do they actually tell you if you’re able to get cheese dip or if you’ve got to just stick with salsa at the Mexican restaurant? Do they tell you you’ve got to buy Apple over Android when it comes to your phone?
Here in America, we live by our own freedoms and ways of thinking.
They can recommend you wear a mask when you go to the store, but it’s completely up to you what you do. They can urge you to read to your children after school, but it’s completely up to you what do you do.
Here in these parts, most people live by the rules and the law of the land while exercising our personal freedoms of choice no matter what’s happening in the political arena.
I couldn’t tell you every single member on my water association’s board of directors but I can tell you my water flows every single day and they get a check from me every month in exchange for the service. I let them do their own thing however they want to govern everything in between the two.
As taxpayers, we want the best service we can get and as long as the garbage trucks are running and the military is protecting, we can’t complain too much about the knit-picky stuff. The majority of people enjoying all of those services probably have never been to a board meeting or can tell you who’s fourth in the chain of command at the department of defense, meaning they don’t get too enthralled in micro-politics.
When it comes to the larger scheme of macro-politics, it may seemingly suck us in more than ever, but it doesn’t have to dictate our lives and our livelihoods unless we let it.
I hope you voted last year. I hope you vote this year. I hope you vote every time people are manning the polls.
I hope you’re engaged in what your city, county and school boards are doing, but I hope you don’t dwell on it. I hope you keep up with state and national leaders, but I hope you don’t get whatever they’re doing you’d do differently ruin your livelihood.
Politics are just like the TV sets and radio stations that broadcast them – they can be turned off.
As people have moved on past the Super Bowl and the Olympics not happening this year to talk about something else and tend to the happy things in their lives, always remember it’s completely up to you how much you want to dwell on things and let them run your livelihood.