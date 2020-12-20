It’s that holly, jolly time of year again. Decorating Christmas trees, visiting with family and drinking too much eggnog. What you may not realize is that many of our cherished holiday traditions have origins in forestry.
For instance, from ancient times, people venerated evergreens during the winter. To these ancient peoples and cultures, green plants during winter were considered magical. Egyptians hung palm branches in their homes during the winter solstice to symbolize life’s triumph over death. Druids revered evergreens and decorated their homes with mistletoe and boughs of holly to expel evil spirits. Even ancient Romans decorated their homes with greens during the winter solstice, which they called Saturnalia and celebrated with feasting and exchanging gifts.
Meanwhile, the traditions around decorating fir trees at Christmas began in Germany during the 7th century. St. Boniface used the triangular shape of the fir tree to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity. Trees were decorated in public places, such as the town square. By the 16th century, many German towns had Christmas markets. There were many feast days during the month of December, so these markets were open several weeks. Bakers were the first to make decorations using gingerbread to hang on the tree. German immigrants brought their Christmas tree traditions to this country.
Mississippi has more than two dozen Christmas tree farms for folks to pick a real tree at Christmas to decorate. You can find a farm near you at the website for the Southern Christmas Tree Association at www.southernchristmastrees.org.
The tradition of decorating with wreaths began with the ancient Romans. Wreaths were used to celebrate victory in ancient cultures. This symbolism was later Christianized to signify eternity and the triumph of Christ over death with the Advent Wreath. Other traditions include the burning of bonfires and the yule log during the winter solstice.
Scandinavian cultures celebrated the triumph of the sunrise after the longest night of the year through these fires. A piece of wood was saved from the yule log or bonfire the previous year to light the fire the following year. Another tradition that had roots in forestry is the roasting of chestnuts this time of year. Asians introduced this tradition to Europeans. Aboriginal Americans needed no such introduction, having discovered how to eat these delectible nuts by themselves.
So enjoy the holidays this year and start some of your own holiday traditions. Merry Christmas!