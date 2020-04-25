Back in late August 2001, I was mowing a yard one afternoon, rushing ahead of a thunderstorm. About the same time, there was a tan Tahoe speeding by, rushing to the hospital for my cousin to be born.
It was a joyous night to welcome the newest member to our family, even though rain was pouring down outside. We lived joyous lives for a couple more weeks until Sept. 11.
I was talking to one of the same cousin’s teachers a couple of weeks ago, hunting down his and every other Monroe County senior’s portrait from Oak Hill Academy’s Class of 2020 for our upcoming graduation magazine.
We didn’t know at the time what the governor would say about the rest of the school year, but she was committed OHA was going to have a graduation ceremony; it was just a play it week-by-week thing for details to work themselves out.
Like I told her, older members of this class were the last born to a pre-Sept. 11 world, and they’re now the first to finish school during this worldwide pandemic. I can’t think of any other senior class outside of the World War II era with that much of a connection to world history being written as it unfolds.
No matter how long ago you graduated and how many senior pictures you can post on Facebook in honor of the Class of 2020, none of us can know how they feel about having a senior year cut short.
About this time 24 years ago, I was thinking about finishing up a term paper on UFOs, a senior party at Bristol’s Skating Rink and paying as little attention to the last few weeks of classes as I could.
That final stretch of somebody’s senior year begs the privileges of wearing whatever you want to school, saying anything you were ever too shy to say and connecting with your longtime classmates as much as you can.
To the Class of 2020, I have absolutely no words of wisdom about how you should feel right now, how to move past a senior year cut short or how long it’ll take to get over it.
What I can say, though, is in your 17 or 18 years, you’ve learned early something we adults are still getting used to the hard way – things don’t always work out the way you expect.
I kicked and cried when I didn’t get all the Transformers I wanted. You may have endured for the last stretch of your third-grade year after the tornado hit Smithville.
Maybe the 2015 floods ruined your Christmas plans, too, but it’s harder to take as a 13-year-old than a grownup. Looking back, some of the things that didn’t go my way seem really small.
There are things far bigger than us and out of anybody’s control you just can’t stop.
It’s taken natural disasters, bullies, break-ups and regrets you can’t take back to realize things don’t always work out the way you want them. You can prepare for them and do everything to try preventing them, but you can’t stop them all. The more often and bigger they come, the easier it is to accept the next one. And there’s always going to be a next one.
It took several years and several defeats for that to sink in, and it’s still sinking in. What I got in return every time was a harsh reminder that life doesn’t always work out like you want it.
Like I was telling a senior at Nettleton High School last week, this truly does suck, but I promise it’s going to get better and be amazing once this is done.
The difference between my class and yours is you’re better suited for anything unexpected life hurls at you. You already understand things aren’t going to always go as planned.
Not only was it hard having my high school girlfriend drop me for her ex-boyfriend, but finding out I didn’t get approved for the freshman year dorm I wanted a couple days later made for a terrible week.
A few weeks later, though, I was making friends for life I never would’ve known living in that other dorm while having the time of my life meeting girls I never would have had we still been together at the time.
No matter your age, none of us can know how it feels to miss out senior rights of passage like graduation and prom when they normally happen. When things simmer down and the time is right, though, they’re going to be so much better for this year’s seniors. It’s going to be something so meaningful, none of us can know how to explain it.
To the Class of 2020, you’ve proven yourself to be the group that rolls with the flow and endures.
You’re teaching us that whatever trivial things in our lives seem to be huge losses are just things we can learn to accept. Sometimes those huge losses are meant to make room for something even better.
Life experiences pour down like thunderstorms sometimes, but those storms always make way for sunny days. Your sunny day is coming, so get ready to bask in it.