I was cleaning out under our bed one day recently to make room to hide Christmas gifts when I ran across another stack of items left by my son, Matt, who is now a history professor in Illinois. Since he and his wife purchased a home last year, we’re loading him up every time he visits back home to gradually transfer his accumulations he didn’t have room for when he moved out of the condominium in Louisiana while he was a graduate student at LSU.
The item on top of the stack was a small poster depicting something I hadn’t seen before: Swanson’s Pyramid of Greatness.
I was immediately reminded of a similar pyramid theory that I studied in my college psychology courses more than 40 years ago that was developed by Abraham Maslow that he called the “hierarchy of needs.” He put forward that people are motivated by five basic categories of needs: physiological, safety, love, esteem and self-actualization.
The broadest category at the bottom of the pyramid is comprised of the most basic of needs to survive. Maslow considered physiological needs to be the most essential of our needs. If someone is lacking in more than one need, they’re likely to try to meet these physiological needs first, such as drinking when thirsty, eating when hungry and so on. These needs are entirely focused on self.
The levels of need narrow while moving toward the top of the pyramid, bringing family and community into the picture. When the person manages self to yield to serving others, the field of players who have mastered the art thins out.
The top of Maslow’s pyramid represents his ultimate level of maturity for man – that of self-actualization. This refers to feeling fulfilled or feeling that we are living up to our potential. One unique feature of self-actualization is that it looks different for everyone.
For one person, self-actualization might involve helping others; for another person, it might involve achievements in an artistic or creative field. Essentially, self-actualization means feeling that we are doing what we believe we are meant to do. According to Maslow, achieving self-actualization is relatively rare, and his examples of famous self-actualized individuals include Abraham Lincoln, Albert Einstein and Mother Teresa.
Now to the other pyramid graphic that I found under the bed.
Ron Swanson is a basketball coach who developed the Pyramid of Greatness through the course of many years. He brands it as a perfectly calibrated recipe for maximum personal achievement. I couldn’t locate a date when Swanson released his findings but I’m quite sure he represents a subsequent generation to Maslow who published his theory in 1943.
The bottom row of Swanson’s pyramid, again, is the broadest and concerns primarily self.
A couple of attributes on the bottom row are frankness and poise, which are beneficial in balancing all the other stuff we do in life. The tenor of Swanson’s terminology and rhetoric almost smacks of sarcasm when compared to Maslow. Swanson is a coach after all, so the presentation is heavily tilted toward self-improvement as opposed to philanthropy. I guess the better grip that you have on yourself and life, the better you can benefit others.
The top of Swanson’s pyramid is labeled “honor.”
“If you need it defined, you don’t have it,” he said.
I would be remiss by overlooking the most ancient set of benchmarks for real greatness that we find in the Bible. Unfortunately, much of the world has the wrong definition of what greatness really is. The Bible tells us that true greatness is being a servant to others, regardless of whether they can give any appreciation back to us.
The greatest person of all time is Jesus Christ, who shared the ultimate perspective on the fulfillment found pursuing authentic greatness.
We read in a passage in the ninth chapter of Luke’s gospel that says it all.
Jesus stood a little child beside him and said to his audience, “Anyone who takes care of a little child like this is caring for me. And whoever cares for me is caring for God who sent me. Your care for others is the measure of your greatness.”
