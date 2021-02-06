Post-Christmastime to wintertime to spring cleaning time may share the commonality of making you want to stay at home more often. In doing so, that time probably makes you realize how much stuff you can live without in your closets and cabinets.
Anyone who does it can probably agree the hardest part of purging possessions is actually letting go of them.
I am a thrift store-aholic so whenever I come across yet another shirt I really don’t need, chances are I’m going to spend the $1 to $5 on it. I mean, if it’s in good shape and if the price brand new is 10 to 15 times as much, why would I not?
Downsides come with grabbing one or two name brand shirts or pairs of pants with every trip to Tupelo or Tuscaloosa I take. For starters, it’s hard to disrupt the rotation of shirts I normally wear since I like them so much as is, so a lot of this stuff rarely gets worn. The bigger and more detrimental side of caving to these deals is my clothing rod can barely take it any more.
It’s bowed as is and as many times as it has fallen down, you’d think I’d know when to say when. Every time I’ve got to take shirts out and set them back in place, it’s a cue to downsize, which I’ve done plenty of times in the past several years.
All it takes, though, is a fill up a bag for $5 special at the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter Thrift Store to revert right back to having too much in the closet again.
There are plenty of mascot T-shirts, ones commemorating special events and others I can’t bring myself to part with taking up valuable closet space. There are jeans and pants with rips in the knees and pockets, too, that can still get some good use.
As hard as it is to let go of things, I still surprise myself whenever I’ve suddenly got a dozen new hangers after getting a thrift store donation ready to go. As many times as I’ve scoured the attic and cabinets for donations, I keep surprising myself to find more things to part with too.
As a society, we’ve realized we need to sometimes downsize. I’ve never watched the reality TV shows about it and I refuse to watch those shows about people who hoard either.
As a society, I think most of us live somewhere in the middle. We don’t necessarily need to make monthly donations to collection boxes and we don’t necessarily need all that stuff that looks really neat at the stores we like so much either. What we all need the most is self control.
Cleaning out a house can strike an emotional toll sometimes, full of regrets. “Why did I throw out that chair for the garbage truck to pick up?” “I’m so mad at myself for giving away that tennis racket I hadn’t used in 10 years.”
There is absolutely nothing we have in life that’s always guaranteed to be ours. We can lose our life savings, our jobs, our pets, our significant others, our family members, our homes, our health, our vision or our sanity with no warning. Once that’s gone, we’ll never get most of them back.
Even though cleaning out a house usually makes us feel accomplished, it helps even more by teaching us tolerance of letting go.
Outgrowing toys is a normal stage in life, but actually giving them away is an emotional gut punch. I admit, though, I’ve still got a few stuffed animals, die-cast tractors and Transformers I never intend on giving away to anyone.
Finally giving away your first skateboard or a bike you hadn’t ridden in years just means you made someone else’s day. These are the things that once helped make birthdays and Christmas mornings memorable, but they’re also the things that will put a smile on somebody else’s face.
As hard as it is to part with all this stuff we accumulate, take comfort that 1.) you will end up with plenty more of it (I promise) and 2.) what you can pass along to someone else will evoke their joy.
You probably aren’t going to witness the way somebody’s eyes light up with an amazing thrift store find but at least you can look in the mirror and tell yourself, “I can’t truly let go of what I don’t need.”