Add a burst of fresh color to the fall landscape with mums. This traditional fall flower is still a favorite of many. These fall beauties come in a wide range of colors and provide weeks of floral beauty. Mums are great in containers, the garden and cut flower bouquets. Fall just wouldn’t be the same without them.

Newsletters

MELINDA MYERS has written more than 20 gardening books, including the recently released "Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition” and “Small Space Gardening.” She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally-syndicated “Melinda’s Garden Moment" TV and radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine, and her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus