We’re nearly two months into the new year already, and many of us are still scratching our heads to make some sense of the new realities into which we were plunged a year ago.
I remember President Ronald Reagan quoting the words of John Winthrop calling America “a city of a hill.” Through the years of its existence, America has become the greatest nation on the planet, enjoying divine providence while taking stands against moral evil and political tyrants. Moreover, America has come to the rescue of other nations and fought against the spread of godless ideologies.
The political and social upheaval of the past year has provoked the conservative community to focus on a singular target of returning America to the values espoused by our founding fathers.
I read a blog posting by Dr. James Emery White that addressed the topic of a certain brand of nationalism that he called Christian nationalism.
“Is Christian nationalism true?” he asked.
He specified three tests to determine the veracity of the concept – is it true historically, Biblically and culturally?
First, while it is commonly accepted that Christian factors contributed to the struggle for America’s independence, White cited an example where the methods of our forebears could be viewed as flawed.
“When you think of the Puritans of the 1600s, do you focus on their desire to establish Christian colonies and live by Scripture or do you focus on the stealing of Native American lands and their habit of displacing and even murdering those Native Americans when it was convenient?” White wrote.
Second, the Biblical narrative does not necessarily endorse taking sides in human governments, but rather uses the course of human events to illustrate the greater redemptive drama at hand. Even Jesus distanced Himself from politics of His day, emphasizing repeatedly that His kingdom was not of this world.
Third, is Christian nationalism true culturally, making it the best way for the conservative community to advance their values?
“Let’s be clear that politics do matter,” White wrote. “We are to be salt and light, and that includes being salt and light politically. There are values that we should work to uphold, which we do in how we vote.
Political activism took an ugly turn on Jan. 6 as misguided mobs attacked the U.S.Capitol, wreaking chaos under the banner of taking back our country back to conservative ideology. The event was compared by some commentators to the invasion of the British forces that sacked and burned Washington in 1814.
I experienced a display at a church service recently that gave me a positive impression of the initiative of Christian nationalism. An evangelist was concluding a message rallying his listeners around the proposition of taking a proactive, yet respectful position in defending the foundation values of America.
He recruited a volunteer from the audience to march around the sanctuary carrying the Christian flag that he borrowed from its post in one corner of the platform. As the man made his way through the congregation, other men fell into step behind him, with one or two helping to carry the flag that evoked the imagery of the iconic photo of American soldiers raising the American flag at Iwo Jima.
The people were inspired by this spontaneous unconventional demonstration that became a memorable and heartwarming object lesson in the art of Christian nationalism that exerts positive influence and leaves no wreckage in its wake.
White wrote that we can’t pass a law that changes a human heart. He concluded his thoughts by quoting a passage from Aleksandr Solzhenitzen in his epic work, “The Gulag Archipelago.”
“Gradually it was disclosed to me that the line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either – but right through every human heart – and through all human hearts.”
Regardless of the varieties of ideologies employed, say Christians, for example, the direction of our nation is not steered by attaching a label or banner as much as it is moved by people who work out their beliefs in their daily lives as citizens.