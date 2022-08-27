I enjoyed the opportunity to visit the Amish community in Pontotoc County for the first time this summer. My trip there was in connection with a freelance drawing project. Using the benefits of GPS technology, I was able to find my target for whom I had only an address.
I found a friendly, barefooted young man who granted me the privilege of taking some pictures of his craftsmanship with woodwork once he felt assured that I was not going to capture images of the people there. The Amish faith equates photographs of people with the Biblical term of “graven images,” which are forbidden in the Bible.
The woodworker patiently took me through the process of creating an elaborate multi-unit birdhouse and proudly showed me how the units hook together around a central post. A display sample in his yard already attracted some tenants.
My brief visit to this extraordinarily peaceful community that seemed frozen in time provided deeper meaning to me of some quotes that I ran across and had archived for further pondering at another time.
“Never hold back from working with anyone,” a blogger wrote. “Never be afraid to share your story; remember where you came from; never forget that the God you serve is greater than the mountains of life you face; never apologize for an adventure.”
I’m still circulating between three adventures in life – driving a bus route during the school year, writing year-round as a journalist and doing freelance art commissions and consulting work that knows no particular hours or days. As mentioned before, I’m hoping to begin trimming down the load by year’s end.
A part of life for most professionals is returning to the classroom or laboratory from time to time to accumulate continuing education credits to keep credentials up to date, as well as learning the ropes of technology that is continually reinventing itself. I happen to think it’s a form of technological terrorism emanating from the left coast geek culture that is sustained by imposing exorbitant licensing fees to be able to use virtually any kind of a computer platform that runs with online support.
Maintaining awareness of the rapid changes in technology, the marketplace and government regulations is virtually impossible to do any more on an independent basis.
Being willing to learn something from life’s situations rather than pushing back in frustration cultivates maturity and wisdom, which is so much easier said than done. Renowned 20th century scientist Albert Einstein said wisdom is not a product of schooling but of the lifelong attempt to acquire it.
On the other hand, lest continuing education appear to be necessary drudgery, there are occasions to be discovered when one can enjoy the journey as we continue to learn.
Another pastor and writer I follow on Twitter offered one of those nuggets of advice that I filed away.
“Receive instruction from all but avoid being led by the assertions of any,” he wrote.
Another blogger offered a corollary observation.
“The highest form of self-confidence is believing in your ability to learn,” he wrote.
My most recent artistic commission was a wall mural in a pocket park in Amory’s Vinegar Bend to add to others I already did there. The size of the effort grew to nearly double its original anticipated size during the design process, but it worked out anyhow. I worked evening hours after the heat of the scorching summer days subsided in hopes that I wouldn’t suffer too badly from dehydration.
Another aspect of working in a public space is entertaining passers by who stop to visit, which cuts into the project time that is already limited by weather and scheduling. My drop-in guests on this project varied from a man on a bicycle looking for a handout to a group of ladies who offered generous acclaim for my efforts.
C. S. Lewis said, “The truth is, of course, that what one regards as interruptions are precisely one’s life.”
Being largely self-taught in the graphic arts since cutting my teeth doing stage sets in college, I am immensely gratified by the support I receive that is beyond my pay grade, as I hear said from time to time.
This brings me around to another couple of wry observations that, while uncomfortable to think about, still offer me a challenge to continue pursuing goals.
A writer called it the “imposter syndrome,” that is summarized as “I don’t know what I’m doing, and it’s only a matter of time until everyone finds out.” The antidote for this negative outlook is what I heard termed as the “growth mindset,” which says, “I don’t know what I’m doing yet, but it’s only a matter of time until I figure it out.” That’s exchanging the negative for the positive for me.
I have plenty of days when I don’t feel like I’ve accomplished much more than filling a place or using time less efficiently than I could have.
Another blogger called it the “bump on a log” syndrome.
“It’s okay to feel like a bump on a log here on Earth, as long as we don’t allow those feelings to become facts,” she wrote. “Each day has a purpose, the easy and the hard, the good and the bad.”
I must say that I’ve been blessed to have had far more good than bad come my way.
I close with a quote from a preacher by the name of John Piper.
“God is always doing 10,000 things in your life, and you may be aware of three of them,” he wrote.
