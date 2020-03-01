How did AmFed, a workers’ compensation insurance carrier, get involved in arts and education? The same way it’s gotten involved in all its community fundraising efforts – by listening to its employees and embracing its mission to support the people who share the place they call home.
From parking lot catfish cookouts to sponsoring Christmas for Son Valley Community Center and its residents, AmFed’s philanthropic efforts have taken shape based on local need and the season at hand and now include an annual Art at AmFed event.
Originally, AmFed simply wanted to support the small group of its employees that had artistic talents and hobbies outside of the office. But in pure AmFed fashion, the company wanted to do something that would benefit the larger community and the 2018 event quickly grew to include 16 artists, 100 pieces of art and 150 attendees, raising $6,000 for summer art camps for impoverished youth in its initial year.
Produced entirely by AmFed’s volunteer committee of only a dozen employees, every aspect of Art at AmFed, from catering to decorating and soliciting local artists and guests, is fueled by the desire to give back, which has been an integral part of the company’s mission since its founding in 1993.
“Art at AmFed has far exceeded what we thought we could do in one single evening. We’re proud of our volunteer committee and the efforts they make to ensure AmFed is a socially responsible company who gives back to our community” said Greg McLemore, AmFed COO.
The second annual Art at AmFed event included 22 artists, 147 pieces of art, welcomed more than 200 guests and raised more than $10,000 to support the development of a Young Artisans Program through the Craftsmen’s Guild of MS. This program, the first of its kind for the Guild, supported more than 246 elementary- and high school-age students and 16 teachers from eight schools with outlets and opportunities to foster and showcase the emerging talents within the youth community. The Young Artisan’s Program recognized 18 of these young artists through a juried art exhibit at the Bill L. Waller Craft Center’s 2019 Chimneyville event, providing much needed encouragement and validation to continue their work in the arts.
“What an awesome opportunity for the students to see not only the work of their peers but of professional craftsmen as well. This opened a world of possibilities for the students as they learned and saw things they had not thought of yet” said Delwin Wallace, who teaches ceramics at Northwest Rankin High School and had students involved in the program.
This year’s third installment of Art at AmFed will once again raise funds for the Young Artisan’s Program, while also bringing much needed awareness to Kids Chance of Mississippi, a scholarship fund for children who have had a parent killed or permanently and totally disabled from an on-the-job injury. Established by the Workers’ Compensation Section of the Mississippi Bar and administered by The Mississippi Bar Foundation in 2001, Kids Chance of Mississippi has awarded nearly $400,000 through 89 scholarships for continuing education at colleges and/or vocational and technical schools.
The biggest need for the organization is identifying applicants and scholarship recipients who have been affected with the loss or permanent disability of a parent because of a work injury. There may even be an aspiring artist affected by this type of loss who wants to attend art school that has yet to be identified because so few people know that Kids Chance of Mississippi exists.
AmFed’s commitment to the workers’ compensation industry and to community involvement is heralded by the company’s CEO, Billy Roberts and COO, Greg McLemore, both of whom never miss a company fundraising event.
“Mississippi is more than the location of our office and service area. It’s our home,” said Billy Roberts, AmFed’s president, CEO and founder. “Social responsibility is a key factor in AmFed’s company mission and plays a major role in facilitating the ongoing growth and development within our state.”
Art at AmFed /Vol. 3 will be held on March 19 at the Bill L. Waller Crafts Center in Ridgeland from 5 to 8 p.m. The company hopes to raise more funds this year to further encourage the artistic and educational development of the young members of our community. For more information about the event please visit www.amfed.com or contact Sarah Freeman at (601) 605-2013 or sarah.freeman@amfed.com.