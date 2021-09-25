With the beginning of fall right around the corner and summer beginning to fade, I like to reminisce on some of the memories I made over the hotter months.
One of my favorite trips I take is to Amory, Mississippi. I know what you might be thinking. Mississippi? Really, who takes trips to Mississippi? They’re the butt of every joke and last in almost every 50 states list.
But, there’s something so beautiful about northern Mississippi. It’s an untouched beauty that many states in the south can simply not have.
The drive up to Amory is like no other. Not a single advertisement on the side of the road. No billboards for lawyers or attorneys. Something which Alabamians are extremely used to seeing. And no big yellow arches looming in the distance.
Everything is the brightest shade of green. There’s farmland that stretches for miles and miles, with seemingly no end in sight. The trees seem to be fuller and more robust. Like they can extend their limbs forever with nothing in their way to stop them.
Amory really is a hidden gem amongst all that green. A tiny little town tucked away in the northeast corner of the state. At first glance, the town seems dead. There’s not much going on most days. But if you happen to ride through on the last Saturday of July, you’re in for a surprise.
Me and my dad make our yearly trek up to Amory to attend Cruisin’ Amory. And it’s just as it sounds. Everyone gets in their cars, now and old, to “cruise the loop” around town. We usually take my dad’s 1966 15-split window Volkswagen bus named Izzy up there to cruise around and listen to ZZ Top.
This all started when my dad sold his previous Volkswagen bus to the one and only Chad Houston, the creator of Cruisin’ Amory. Chad and his wife, Jamie, also opened up a restaurant right at the beginning of the pandemic called The Gemstone.
Let me tell you what. If you ever want to eat some good ole southern cooking with a little twist, go to The Gemstone in Amory. It’s the best food you will ever eat in your entire life.
That one night of the year is the highlight of my summer. The people of Amory are some of the kindest people are very welcoming to us folks from Alabama. There’s no other place like it on Earth.
MAGGIE SLEDGE is a student at Columbus State University and an intern at The Citizen of East Alabama in Phenix City, Alabama. She has always loved writing and hopes to pursue a career in the field.