I really don’t watch much news but from time to time check in on reports from here and there out of curiosity. For the majority of my life, I’ve heard how some of those news reports spike people’s blood pressure and make them say that the world is going crazy.
One news report from Canada that recently sucked me in reminds me why I don’t watch much news.
In a bold move, the entire province of British Columbia is beginning a three-year experiment to try curbing its drug problem by decriminalizing the possession of as much as 2.5 grams of drugs, such as methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, for those 18 and older.
According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, a public health emergency linked to tainted drug supplies was declared more than six years ago. In that time, more than 10,000 deaths have been associated with it.
Down the coastline, the majority of Oregon voters supported a similar ballot measure in 2020.
From the outside looking in, I honestly don’t see how this idea will work.
Those portions of North America are a couple of the continent’s more picturesque places and look like great places to visit. As a tourist, though, I’ve got about as much business meddling with these laws as advocacy groups from the north pushing against school prayer in the south do.
Like anybody else, though, I’ve got my opinions.
As is the case with so many other places, the southeast has crystal methamphetamine issues. Those issues don’t just end with the drugs.
Law enforcement officials have said repeatedly when you look at so many other crimes, such as breaking and entering, shoplifting and larceny cases, they stem back to drug addictions.
Aside from crimes, look at how families have been torn apart, productivity has gone astray and jobs have been lost due to the cycles of addiction.
Addictions are complicated, and making something more readily available without consequences doesn’t help. Anybody who has made a New Year’s resolution to quit a habit knows it’s not easy, and that may be something as simple as not eating greasy foods or opting for more trips to the gym over TV time on the couch.
While we’ve got recovery centers, support systems and plenty of other people willing to help, how to break the addiction cycle doesn’t come with an easy solution.
Take it or leave it, but my opinion is decriminalizing the possession of drugs isn’t one of those solutions. There are a lot of layers and a lot more casualties in the war against drugs, which seems endless.
No matter how hard law enforcement works, agencies can’t make anywhere completely drug-free. No matter how much drug activity a place has, you can’t accept it as being the norm either.
Like with anything else, there are proven methods and experiments when it comes to making something better.
Unless it’s repealed before then, I’ll be curious to know what British Columbia’s data reports from its three-year experiment. In this case, I don’t think the government’s move is going to make a tainted drug supply any less toxic or make people just up and quit using drugs.