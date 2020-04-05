The new universal buzz words of recent weeks include “unprecedented times,” “social distancing,” “sheltering in place” and more.
I receive a weekly newsletter from Rep. Trent Kelly among the information overload on my phone. Among his quotes from his last sending are, “The amount of information [about COVID-19] is not only staggering but constantly changing...we’re having to adjust to sudden and unsettling lifestyle changes...”
While major catastrophes seem to come up ever more frequently across the world, never has a crisis emerged that has so quickly circled the globe.
Hypotheses vary from blaming crisis mismanagement and delayed intervention to warnings that this is another sign from God of the end of the age.
Time will tell what the lesson is here, but in the meantime, we have opportunities to apply some takeaways to our own lives and utilize them to better serve the needs of others that come our way.
I’m plodding my way through a book by Rev. Timothy Keller my son gave me a couple of years ago. The work is titled “The Reason for God” and is a scholarly study contrasting skepticism and faith flavored by many quotes and opinions gathered from a pastorate of more than 30 years in New York City.
One of the examples set forth by Keller was the Old Testament patriarch Joseph. Though despised and terribly abused by his brothers as a youth, Joseph became a powerful agent for social justice and spiritual healing with his brothers many years later, as Keller observed.
“Many people have to admit that most of what they really needed for success in life came to them through their most difficult and painful experiences,” Keller wrote. “We’re initially not grateful for tragedy or adversity but we learn to value the insight, character and strength we receive through the experience.”
We can face adversity with inner hope and courage rather than descending into bitterness and despair. The choice is ours to make. Sharing in the challenges of adversity with others around us can get our minds off our own personal inconvenience and broaden our vision to see opportunities to receive blessing through serving others.
Permit me to share a couple of personal experiences that seem to have some correlation to me in hindsight.
I was back in Baton Rouge with my son on March 12, as we were introduced to the ramifications of lockdowns and social distancing to combat the galloping virus. Since he’s on the home stretch of completing his Ph.D. at LSU, we’re working on getting the condo he lives in ready to put back on the market.
My late father’s only surviving sibling is now 99 years of age and lives with her daughter in Indiana. She has asked me numerous times over the last few years whether I have ever visited with a well-known televangelist and mega-church pastor in Baton Rouge that she follows religiously on streaming internet.
This last visit, I felt that I needed to make the effort to land a photo opportunity with him. After all, when the request comes from someone that’s 99 years old, it’s not prudent to procrastinate, and I had already let too much time slip by. I was late getting into town after traveling most of the day from Amory but managed to prevail upon my son to travel to the church with me for what was left of the mid-week service to try out our luck.
The pastor was on the platform. I shared my mission with an usher and was shown where to situate ourselves after the service dismissed but received no assurances that we would be able to approach the pastor for this favor on behalf of my aunt. We followed through on the usher’s directive but wondered if we would ever be noticed, since the preacher was besieged by congregants with questions and comments. It looked like a president’s news conference.
Suddenly, the pastor looked my way and abruptly came to me, asking, “What can I do for you, young man?” He graciously granted our request for a photo opportunity, which I transmitted to Indiana that evening. Needless to say, my aunt was thrilled. The service was likely the last one held before the state-mandated lockdown became effective that includes larger churches, and we were strangers visiting for the first time.
Now my aunt keeps calling me back asking how in the world I managed to get that picture, and I enjoy walking her through the miracle again.
Back in Amory the next week, I was at a local grocery store hunting down hard to find items for my family when a fellow shopper commented to me about the bread section that had been depleted.
“Have you ever seen anything like this?” he asked. His comment was preceded by a casual misuse of the name of Jesus Christ. I didn’t have opportunity to scold him for offending me as I quickly juxtaposed in my mind the disparity between our privilege of free speech and the appalling lack of respect of so many for things some of us still hold sacred.
As Keller put it, the established moral intuitions of earlier generations appear to be free floating in mid-air in the face of today’s moral relevance and fluid political correctness. I can’t even remember exactly what I said in our conversation of less than a minute, but by the time we parted, he had changed his tune with me.
“Yeah, we’ve got to depend on HIM,” he admitted to me.
What kind of evangelism I had managed in that little fragment of time escapes me but somehow I came away feeling that maybe I became a change agent for this man in some small way as we continued our searches for food and supplies.
As a pastor, Keller obviously doesn’t resign himself to gloom and doom. He believes that adversity will not only be someday ended, but so radically vanquished in the lives of believers that what has happened will only serve to make our future life and joy infinitely greater.
I add a final statement from atheist-turned-Christian apologist Lee Strobel’s weekly blog that I receive on my phone.
“A robust faith is the best antidote for the virus of anxiety and doubt,” he said.