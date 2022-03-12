Some people are more inclined to math and science, and other people are more interested with English and history. I was one of the ones struggling to grasp the concepts of algebra and physics who missed the opportunities of careers in engineering and finances.
The love for English and history, fortunately, does have its opportunity to make a mark when it comes to writing stories on local history.
I really wish there was more available space in newspapers and magazines and more time during the week to dig in deeper to our local history.
Recognizing I’ve dropped the ball some years, we’re getting better at capturing previous history and history in the making in February for Black History Month.
Knowing there’s an opportunity in our MC Magazine each summer, it has been fun to do more in-depth research on countywide topics such as moonshiners, tall tales and garment factories or specific places such as Athens, Mormon Springs or Prairie.
For older generations, some of these historic topics may spark nostalgia. For younger readers, some of these articles may provide for an education.
It’s definitely been an education thumbing through the Monroe County History Book, talking to people who lived through golden eras and listening to local historians share their knowledge.
It’s also been nice to hear history on an even more personal level.
One thing about Monroe County is if you have family roots here, chances are you can learn a lot from your elders’ stories. Great-grandparents and grandparents are only here for so long, so it’s important to ask, “Can you tell me about how our family wound up here?” or “What all did your parents do?”
Chances are it will spark side stories that will make you laugh, make you proud and also make you not want to retell some of what you now know. I’d go as far as saying some of your best friends have family connected to yours from years ago that you never knew.
Monroe County’s 34,000 people may seem like a huge number, but so many of us will always be connected somehow.
I’m not at that age yet where I’m fixated on genealogy and searching the chancery building for birth records. I am a little more apt to listen now when somebody brings up our family ties back to Scotland and how Coontail was where a group of them settled generations before I was born.
It’s interesting to know the connections the generations before us made and how some of that plays into things we experience everyday now.
Earlier in February, I wrote a story about a Prairie native who took her place for some significant first-time moments while serving in the U.S. Air Force and NATO before being elected mayor of a city in metro-Washington, D.C. She chalked up her success to a community upbringing here with people several of us may even personally know.
Even though that was Cashenna Cross’ story to be told, it’s part of all of our stories.
Monroe County continually churns out success stories and sometimes it takes the right connections to fish out the ones who have been gone away from here for a while. At the core of both of them is community support.
These younger people now will one day be able to tell their grandkids their stories about how they wound up wherever and what they went on to do, and a piece I hope they remember to tell is about the connections.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve given somebody a blank look when they reference a person and say, “You know who I’m talking about.” Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to keep up with what seems to be everybody in the county, but it’s another example of how we’re connected.
I can say there have been a few times I’ve told a teenager, “I haven’t seen you since you were this tall,” meaning I’m stacking up my own list of names I can say, “You know who I’m talking about,” to somebody younger than me.
You may be linked to somebody who used to make ‘shine or you may be linked to somebody who used to try and stop it. You may have had kin reared in Athens or your folks may be able to trace back more to Quincy.
Regardless, these living history lessons are all ours to tell as a county.
It’s definitely been fun to write them here and there, and I look forward to digging into plenty more of them when time and space allow.