There is a lot of talk lately, and with good reason, about a lack of people willing to fill positions in almost every occupation. I keep hearing how people are too lazy to work nowadays or how everybody’s on that unemployment and they’re gonna be hurtin’ when Uncle Sam quits taking care of them.
I do think there are a lot of people like this, but I also think the problem has more layers than that. I have found that whenever something is super messed up, to sound professional, there is usually more than one issue at hand. It would be easy to suggest certain changes to hiring managers and human resources departments but typically these people are given hiring criteria to follow by their company. I’m not sure how to get to the “right people” on this but if I could, I would offer the following suggestions:
1. Adjust your expectations – I know how that sounds but what I mean is, if you’re looking to fill a position that pays $12 or $13 an hour but you expect the candidate to have five years’ experience, three different certifications and be willing to come in for two and three different interviews before you will even tell them the starting pay, you may be disappointed with the number of applicants you get. Please remember that one job paying this wage is no longer sufficient to cover the bills of an average household, no matter how well one manages.
How about considering a candidate who maybe doesn’t have that much experience or those certifications yet but they have a good work history? Why not give them a chance and then train them? To call others lazy when you’re not willing to put the time and effort into training someone is a pot/kettle situation, if you ask me. Which no one did, but I’m not wrong.
2. Be more accommodating and open-minded toward applicants – Not everyone is going to already have a license to drive a commercial truck or sell insurance. Not everyone is going to know HIPPA violations inside and out or have a master’s degree. And why should they? That’s a lot of money and/or time to invest when you don’t have a job in that area lined up. Most people have been working other jobs and raising families and aren’t willing or able to continue their education. Again, why not just train them or help them get the necessary certifications?
As for the open-mindedness, I wrote a column last week about hiring people with past convictions. There is a huge group of willing and qualified candidates out there whose resumes get deleted the minute they disclose a past conviction. Why not look at how long ago the conviction was or what they got in trouble for to begin with? If someone is in recovery from drug addiction, and they have an old blemish on their record but they have a degree in business, I bet they would make just as good of an employee as the next person. It’s an untapped group.
3. Stop with the multi-layered and repetitive online applications. If someone uploads his or her resume, for the love of all that is holy, please don’t make them go through a whole application as well. It’s there already. It’s in the resume.
I know there are many times an applicant will just close the whole thing out when after uploading a resume, they are greeted with an in-depth application process where they’re asked to retype everything they’ve uploaded, come up with addresses for three different people, give their social security number and write a whole cover letter just for one job posting.
No one wants to spend an hour or more on an application. They’re usually trying to complete several that day. If you are in charge of hiring, I encourage you to look at your online process and make sure you’re not doing this. Why not just ask for a resume and if you come across a promising one, you can contact that candidate and get more information?
Yes, I have seen job openings lately for manufacturing and service work where employers are offering what I assume are increased wages. I know they really want to hire people, and we need these businesses up and running. Please be patient with the people who are willing to work at our local restaurants. They are not doormats, and this column is in no way directed at these businesses.
Yes, I have seen people taking unemployment when they have other options, and I do believe they’re in for a rude awakening. I don’t believe this labor shortage is solely the fault of employers, but it isn’t solely that fault of workers either. I think it’s been coming for a long time and adjustments need to be made. Also, it’s not helpful to say no one wants to work just because they don’t want to work in a factory or at in a particular industry. I don’t want to work in healthcare. That doesn’t mean I’m lazy; I just know it’s not a good fit. Chalking it all up to laziness is not the solution, and Houston, we definitely have a problem.
It is a privilege to be able to work and pay my bills but it is as much a privilege to have great co-workers who make this whole thing happen.