Years ago, I remember hearing the late Ward 3 Aberdeen Alderman Sammie Lee Burroughs tell a story from a Mississippi Municipal League meeting I still love retelling. He was introducing himself to other elected officials from across the state, and it was brought up he was from Aberdeen. I really can’t remember how their conversation went from there, but he ended by saying with a smile, “Hey, it’s not as bad as it used to be,” about the town.
Years from now, I may or may not remember the times I’ve read on Facebook or heard directly the talk about us versus them, the heated arguments among each other and all the talk about how good it was in whatever previous decade a person grew up in versus now.
Regardless of what sticks out or not, we’re getting away from what Sam was so proud of that day.
Last year, a lot of people came together to raise enough money to buy a dilapidated motel and have it torn down and hauled away at no cost thanks to two local companies. This year, people are coming together under completely different circumstances after politics prompted divisions, and all of a sudden a new sense of unity is starting to play out in some people’s hearts. Next year...well, it’s really up to the people to see what happens next.
In society, you can’t avoid the fact that like-minded people are going to group together. With geography, though, it’s not as easy to pick the beliefs, opinions, skin color and intentions of your neighbors. Because of that, it’s sometimes harder for people to cross thresholds and come together if they can’t realize the common good for everyone.
It’s sad that the perception of a place can change with time – whether it’s from the insiders or from the outsiders looking in. Every place is as good as you make it. Even though a friend told me Birmingham’s Riverchase Galleria is run down and a rough place compared to how it was when we went pretty often in 2007 and 2008, it’s still a great getaway place to me.
With the case of Aberdeen, if you’ve lived there long enough, everyone wants a former version of it back – just like the good people of Birmingham would love their Ted’s Montana Grill, Sam Goodie and Just for Feet locations back. Back here, it could be a top-rated school district from one decade or a franchise-clad Highway (1)45 business sector from another that the good people of Aberdeen want back.
No matter where you are, the present is as good as it can be and with so many people’s mindsets, it will never be as good as it used to be. With the right buy-in and teamwork, though, the future can be so mesmerizing, you can’t wait to get there.
Everyone who either swoons about the past or badmouths the present has realized the common good of the baseline set for their hometown. What’s stopping them from working together to bring back a stronger sense of community and buy-in like it had in the past?
In the process of working together towards that future of revitalizing the past, you’re putting in work that makes the present just as good as the past. One day, someone may even use it as a benchmark of describing how good things once were.
Next week, Aberdeen voters will cast ballots for a new mayor. No matter who he or she is, that person will hold a position to move the city in a direction for the future. Through the city’s 184 years, there were pioneering leaders who did something right to make Aberdeen one of the most populated towns in the state, laid out the blueprint for the beauty that still remains today and attracted business and commerce that helped locate and root families for generations to come.
You don’t have to be a mayor to make a lasting impact on the future; all it takes is the drive to be a leader. Anyone can find that drive.
You don’t have to watch the news to know that politics make us crazy. What drives some people to the polls to vote may turn some people aware from participating. It wasn’t even a year ago when not that many registered voters participated in city elections, so it’s easy for the recent chaos to turn people off from voting.
When it comes to voting in county, state and national elections, I know my lone vote isn’t going to pave roads, attract industry in the region or go down in national history. When it comes to those elections, though, I make sure that vote does its part in trying.
You can think that not participating or volunteering or talking to a complete stranger in your hometown won’t make a difference, but you have no clue how it may.
Back in decades when any place was better in someone’s mind, people knew their neighbors. They participated. They were a part of the community approach to raising kids when you’d get in just as much trouble with So-and-So down the street if they saw you acting up as you would with your parents. They were a community.
No matter if it’s you, me, the top vote-getter in Aberdeen’s mayor race or the ghost of one of the town’s trailblazers, not a one of us is going to get back the good of the past alone. Now as a community that drops the squabbles in-person and on Facebook and works together to get it back...let’s all help write that narrative.
Maybe, just maybe if we all do, then one maybe day soon, we can all smile and say, “Hey, it’s not as bad as it used to be.”