Wildlife preservationist and TV personality Roger Caras said, “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.”
When our son, Matthew, began graduate school at LSU, he decided it was time for him to adopt a dog for a house pet. His condominium is a two-story unit with room to spare for a young man and a dog.
Matt had always wanted a dog of his own even though we’ve always had two or three around the house plus a cat outside that roosted on the cars at night. His breeds of choice were a Corgi, Scottish Terrier or a Dachshund. His preference leaned toward the Dachshund breed.
“They’re cute, smart and loyal,” he told me.
His resourceful mother located a unique variety called a Blue Dachshund in a foster care community in the Baton Rouge area. This breed has a recessive gene that gives it a coat of grey rather than brown. When Matt met his new pet, it hardly had any hair at all due to a bad case of allergies. It was named Forrest. The dog also had a major case of anxiety about being placed in a new environment with no other animals. Per Matt, Forrest hid under the coffee table for more than a year when he wasn’t in bed with him.
His socialization was paired with the physical therapy of months of being rubbed with coconut oil to get his hair to grow back. The oil did bring Forrest’s hair back as he learned that the world was not hostile out from under the table.
“He went from being afraid of anyone to becoming friends with everyone,” Matt said. “He loved to get up into everybody’s business.”
Although Forrest shared Matthew’s bed, he was an early riser who would aggressively paw his master awake. After much correction, Forrest tamed his morning ritual by simply placing his paw on Matt’s arm, pressing down and staring intently into Matt’s face to rouse him.
Forrest gave my son a lesson in persistence when it comes to pursuing goals in life. Forrest’s goal was primarily food.
“He was a canine goat,” Matt said. “He would gleefully devour anything but soggy lettuce.”
During visits back home at our house, Forrest soon discovered that our little old dogs with few teeth ate canned food but were messy eaters. He always eagerly cleaned up their feeding stations when they would let him squeeze his long nose into their business. Matt was careful to keep Forrest the “two-miler” from getting overweight and straining his long back.
He was a cross-country traveler along with Matt’s guitar as the pair rode the miles between Baton Rouge and Becker, as well as other family destinations from St. Louis all the way to St. Paul.
Forrest was Matt’s faithful companion for nearly four years until his luck ran out. He had received his regular shots last month when problems set in. Because of their long backs, Dachshunds are susceptible to slipped or ruptured (herniated) disks in their backs, which can result in partial or full paralysis. Such was the misfortune that befell Forrest.
Matt texted back home that he suddenly found Forrest unable to stand up or even function normally. Perhaps the dog had contributed to his problems by a lot of running up and down the steps of the condo. When he stayed with us occasionally, his stout little legs could move him swiftly along as he raced around the house with our miniature Schnauzer as well as running up the stairs to the bedroom that Matt used.
Examination by veterinarians at LSU diagnosed a disc in the dog’s back had slipped and was pressing on his spinal cord. Forrest could be rehabilitated with a good chance at regaining a good quality of life, but the $4,000 to $6,000 surgery bill would have to be financed with borrowed money. The weeks of follow-up therapy needed were also out of reach for a busy young graduate student.
Some of life’s most difficult decisions come about when “druthers” and a just cause must surrender to expediency. Matthew brought Forrest back home for further examination by veterinarians in Amory and at Mississippi State’s veterinary department. After the last exam and consultation in Starkville, Matt made the difficult decision that it was time to bid Forrest farewell.
Novelist Erica Jong said “Dogs come into our lives to teach us about love; they depart to teach us about loss. A new dog never replaces an old dog; it merely expands the heart. If you have loved many dogs, your heart is very big.”
Our lives were enriched by the “little professor” dog that pondered our faces with all earnestness and gratefully licked my fingers so as not to waste a speck of that canned dog food. I will always remember him as I clean up the feeding stations.