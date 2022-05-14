In last week’s Monroe Journal, a story about the county losing a seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives illustrates the importance of why we should all do our small parts when the opportunities are there.
Every 10 years, we’re all tasked with filling out our census reports when they come in the mail. Following those census reports comes the task of redistricting that counties, cities, some school districts and state officials are required to do by law. Redistricting ensures nearly even populations within voting districts that must not discriminate by race and ethnic backgrounds.
From what I’ve learned from different conversations and in coverage of board meetings, redistricting can sometimes be tricky, and population shifts can make for a large-scale reshuffling. So was the case with Monroe County’s redistricting in the Mississippi House of Representatives, which resulted in the forthcoming loss of District 20.
The way it was explained by the vice chair of the Mississippi Congressional Redistricting Committee, when districts have to be shifted, it’s like dominoes and it shifts across the state.
In addition to losing District 20, a designation Monroe County has had since 1979, the county will be chopped into six districts through the Mississippi House of Representatives beginning in 2024.
In listening to others early in the 2020 census process, there was plenty at stake in accurate census participation, and the Mississippi House of Representatives redistricting is a sign of how easily changes can take place.
Plenty of Monroe County’s local officials argue the 2020 census data is flawed. You take an independent count Smithville town officials took and the number of water customers the City of Nettleton has versus the census numbers released for the two places, and, yes, I completely agree that it is flawed.
I have no doubt COVID-19 and methods the government used to compile the data threw kinks in an accurate census. I remember answering questions after the 1990 and 2010 censuses with a worker face-to-face, but I never got that house visit this time around for the 2020 census.
I did spend a few quick minutes filling out the census form when it came in the mail though.
No matter what’s out of our control, Monroe County’s reported decrease in population is still a reminder that there are small things completely in our control as individuals. Filling out your census report every 10 years is an example. Voting in elections is another example.
Getting a jury summons in the mail is a cringe-worthy moment but at the same time, it’s our civic duty to report to the courthouse when we do. We all have our choices to make, and being civic-minded is one of them.
There are plenty of elections that may seem insignificant and to that matter, there are plenty of elections with very, very low voter turnouts. I remember several years ago, Monroe County’s voter turnout was so low for a U.S. Senate runoff that the cost of the election equated to $18 for each ballot cast.
When people are frustrated with somebody elected or employed by a city or county, they’re quick to throw out the “Those are my tax dollars...” line. Doing the math, though, $18 per ballot costs a lot more in tax dollars than a police car idling while someone is pulled over for speeding.
Voting or filling out a census form may not seem like it makes that much of a difference but with the more people who participate, the bigger the difference it makes.
I have no clue if District 20 will ever be reassigned back to Monroe County or if the number of people it will serve will just keep increasing as metro-Memphis continues to grow.
I have no clue what the 2030, 2040 and 2050 census numbers for Monroe County will be either, but hopefully 2020’s data will be a reminder of the importance of filling out that form.
Some things are easy and only take a few minutes to do, but they sometimes make for some of the biggest differences. No matter how small and insignificant something may seem, do your small parts.