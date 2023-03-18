It was only four feet tall, but knowing its consequences was terrifying. Broken bones and busted lips hurt but in the junior high years, there was something in the thrill of skateboarding on a half pipe.
Seeing the teenagers spending warmer days on a skateboard now makes me think they’re having the time of their lives. They don’t have to ollie onto a picnic table or rail slide down a set of steps to show off how good they are at it – they’ve just got to be willing to give it a try.
Like riding a bike or jumping off a diving board, skateboarding can be scary. Once you find your comfort zone and start having fun with it, though, it’s hard to stop.
My younger and more agile years came with plenty of cuts, scrapes and knots because that was the lifestyle. There were treacherous times that came with every Saturday and every summer vacation day.
Still. That feeling of dropping in on a half pipe for the first few times is one that runs through my head with so many frightening things 30 years later.
Public speaking is terrifying, and that last breath before spouting out the first word is just like dropping in. Finding the right icebreaker to speak to a stranger or the right tone of voice to start an awkward or difficult conversation is just like dropping in too.
We’ve all got phobias, fears, confrontations and life requirements we don’t like dealing with but the more often we slay them, the easier the next one is to overcome.
Eleanor Roosevelt was famously quoted as giving the advice to “do something that scares you every day.” These wise words can make us stronger. Actually following through and trying to do something that scares you is the hard part though.
We’re all set in our ways and routines because they make up our comfort zones.
We all know our support systems here at home, which is what makes moving to a new place with complete strangers so scary. We all know what to expect from a normal day at school or work, which is what makes going to a different school or job so scary.
Buying a house or a car is a commitment, and it’s scary when you second guess yourself, wondering if it’s the right time and right one to buy.
Major life changes don’t come that often, but we’ve got to drop in to them when they do come.
The people around us help make up our comfort zones, but we can’t all be together forever. Graduation night can be rough, knowing it’s the last time you may see some of your classmates ever again. No matter what, though, there’s going to be somebody else you’ll meet and click with throughout your stages in life.
With every stage in life comes another level of scary.
We didn’t play with toys one day, become awkward tweens the next, get a driver’s license the day after then and round out the week in college. Stages take time.
Living with a clean bill of health is a comfort zone, but an unexpected diagnoses can be the scary introduction to another stage. Living independently is a comfort zone, but having to move to assist living can be a scary transition to yet another stage.
No matter how confident and comfortable we are through each of life’s blessings, something scary is coming. With some of it, you can get past it and find some fun once you overcome it. With some of it, it’s life changing.
No matter what it is that scares you, it’s going to make you stronger and more accustomed to the next stage and challenge in life. As much as we’d like for them to, our comfort zones don’t last forever so the more we’re willing to drop in when they wear off, the less scary they’ll be.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.