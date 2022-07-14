I’ll admit that reading the criminal affidavit against a former teacher accused of producing and possessing child pornography recently was pretty sickening. What’s even more sickening is the fact that some of the allegations stated go back to more than a decade ago.
I realize there’s a line between accusations and a jury’s determination but according to evidence recovered and detailed in the affidavit, the question is how did this allegedly happen again and again and again?
Back when I was in high school, there was a teacher fresh out of college who had a relationship with an underage student. Plenty of us knew but didn’t say anything, so I get it to an extent. Finally, her parents somehow found out, and he was ultimately sentenced to Mississippi Department of Corrections custody.
No matter if you’re a teenager or a Baby Boomer, opening up is sometimes hard to do, but the longer we bottle up those things keeping us distraught, the more damage it does.
From the listening end, be the person who people can open up to and really pay attention when they do.
No matter where you live and how sheltered some of us choose to be, there are dark things happening all around us.
One of my former co-workers, Emily Paul, saw it first-hand years ago while covering local law enforcement executing a search warrant on a registered sex offender. The next day, she asked to never be sent to a story like that again.
The same person had prior charges and as time went on, he continued to push the limits of his freedom, posing a little more danger to others and mental instability each time.
In what I’d call Emily’s crowning career moment, she met with the judge who set his bond following one of the arrests and explained the dangerous trend he was on and asked if something could be done.
She saw something, said it, and the man’s bond was revoked. He is currently serving prison time after being convicted for fondling. I still can’t be more proud of what Emily did.
Did she prevent a young person from being scarred from life? Maybe so. Did she potentially save a life? Who knows?
We love watching superheroes fight off bad guys at the movies, but none of us can fly or shoot laser beams from our eyes.
We can, however, encourage others to be comfortable sharing whatever is troubling them and we can all generally be better listeners. We can speak up and follow up when we know something is seriously wrong.
A downside with some of those trusted listeners is sometimes they can take advantage of situations and prey on others. Be careful when it comes to that type of person. If something seems off about a phrase they say or something they do, don’t laugh it off.
There are plenty of dark things happening around us, and we can live happier lives shrugging them off and staying naïve to the fact.
However, that house down the road with traffic in and out may be a dope house that could ultimately contribute to somebody overdosing. That 33-year-old person you see walking the same route with a backpack every day may be running product contributing to somebody’s addiction. That unmistakable troubled kid with nobody to talk to might be considering something he can never undo.
Parents, talk to your kids. Kids, don’t be afraid to talk to your parents. There are lots of heavy topics that make for some awkward and embarrassing conversations but sometimes you really need to have those talks.