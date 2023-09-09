Sometimes it’s easier to write stories and take pictures than it is to stay caught up on emails. With the dozens of junk emails received on a daily basis, it’s easy for pertinent ones to get accidentally lost or deleted in the shuffle.
As far as the junk emails go, they’re mostly marred down with sales pitches, politics and foreign princes wanting to share their wealth. Another common thread is the stream of emails from survey firms reporting about facts and figures I don’t completely trust.
I’ve shared a couple with someone in the know when it comes to retirement, and the numbers reported through those emails don’t sync up with what the industry professionals report.
Another stream of emails hinges on where states rank in a range of topics. For years, it’s been drilled in our heads that Mississippi is usually at the top of the list for everything bad and the bottom of the list for everything good. Why do we continually pay attention to these reports?
How you’re raised, taught or coached has a lot to do with your motivation. Not everybody can get first place or division champion every single time, but we can all strive for being the best every single time we have an opportunity.
Good influences aren’t the ones who tell the kids they’re never going to amount to anything. Good influences are the ones who try to lift up the kids’ spirits and build their confidence levels.
Why do we get wrapped up in these surveys to tell us otherwise?
You can hear a question Steve Harvey asks on “Family Feud” and have the perfect answer in your head. That survey of 100 people may come with eight completely different answers, but does it make yours wrong?
If you love where you live and see things firsthand from a different perspective, does that make all those surveys knocking Mississippi or the southeast wrong?
It’s hard going out of state and talking to the locals there sometimes because our accents are dead giveaways of where we live. You know when they ask, we’re going to give an honest answer but maybe be subjected to the judgments.
I’ve heard it numerous times that either, “I love your accent” or “Wow, you sound really southern,” and that’s just from going to Tennessee and Alabama.
I’ve heard it numerous times, too, of blowback friends get by identifying their home state when they go to the north. They’ve been ridiculed, written off and heard about what a horrible place that must be from complete strangers who have probably never even been on this side of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Until you’ve experienced something, you don’t have enough evidence to make statements about how good or bad it is.
In the weeks following the March 24 tornado, droves of volunteers from throughout the nation came to Monroe County to help tarp roofs, clean debris and offer assistance.
I highly doubt they cringed when they heard there were needs in Mississippi and drew straws to figure out who was going because they’re better than that. I do know I heard about the warm reception they received while they were here and how they don’t get that other places.
It doesn’t take a natural disaster to bring out the good in who we are because that’s engrained in us. No matter what a report or survey deems us as being or not being, we’ll always be the Hospitality State.
We’re better than what those surveys are making us out to be and better off for not letting them convince us we’re uneducated or ill-equipped at life. Mississippi and the rest of the southeast are better than that.
Don’t buy in to what all those surveys are trying to convince the world we are.
