I’ve said it plenty of times before, politics does not have to rule your life unless you want it to do that. Piggy-backing off that thought, you don’t have to wait on elected officials to make your life better.
During last Tuesday’s Aberdeen Board of Aldermen meeting, alderman Edward Haynes shared his enthusiasm about a couple of positive changes in his ward. Even though both of them dealt with beautification, he may not have been aware of a couple of the other positive, take-charge things happening in his ward.
Like he said, it should start with Ward 3 and spread throughout the whole city. I say it should spread throughout the whole county.
I’m on tap to interview the pastor of a church this week that adopted Belle-Shivers Middle School to help with extra needs. When he called me last week, I immediately perked up and said that’s exactly what the district superintendent said could help from a community standpoint. I can see that idea being contagious.
As of last week, the plan was for demolition work to begin on the former Tombigbee Motel, which was a nuisance for law enforcement until Aberdeen Main Street drove the effort to purchase it and rid that problem.
For sure, Mr. Haynes, it definitely starts in Ward 3.
Like he said, you don’t have to wait for the five board members sitting at the table to do something. Take the initiative to do it yourself.
Last weekend, I attended the Stand Up Aberdeen meeting, a citizen-led effort to bridge racial gaps and lead to positive changes in town.
While the board of aldermen was in executive session last week, I talked to Charles Scott about his ongoing efforts to revamp the Aberdeen Sportsplex in hopes of attracting baseball tournaments to town, which could have a trickle down effect on the local economy.
None of the people behind these two efforts waited for five people sitting around a board table to do it – they just took on the initiative themselves.
I love telling the story I heard years ago at an asset mapping meeting about a group of citizens in Memphis who were tired of driving by a rundown area of town every day. They skipped all the red tape of going through the city and went rouge with gallons of paint and time spent to beautify the area.
What they did without the permission of five people sitting around a table led to a revamped neighborhood that drew in enough interest to attract shops, restaurants and art galleries.
I’ve seen how upscale and trendy downtown Asheville, North Carolina and Homewood, Alabama are. I’m not saying a volunteer effort can lead to landing clothing stores selling $700 shirts but I’m saying anybody with the motivation can make some sort of positive change.
No matter where you live in Monroe County and how perfect you think it is, you can make it just a little better. You don’t have to make a community garden like the people living at Sunset Point did, but imagine how much better your neighborhood would look just by picking up litter every day.
You don’t have to build a playground like the Tomeys did in West Amory, but imagine how much of an impact it would be to adopt an existing park. I’ve seen Acker Park brought back to life through such a volunteer effort.
People say pretty often about how they want more jobs brought to their hometowns, and quality of life goes hand-in-hand with economic development.
Big reasons for moving somewhere hinge on schools, things you can do for fun and having peace of mind. Neighborhood watch programs work, and all it takes is for people of a community to work together with law enforcement.
No matter where you go, there are people elected to positions to lead, but they can’t do everything alone.
The members of Forward Church didn’t have to ask the Amory Board of Aldermen if they could volunteer half a Saturday to clean up across town. They made a positive change, just like Amory High School’s student-led volunteer days do.
Don’t depend on your police department to automatically know something shady is going on just down the street. Don’t depend on your supervisor or alderman to go out and clean a couple of limbs on the edge of your culvert. Don’t depend on the five people sitting around a table to change the world around you – help them by doing it yourself.
Positive change has to start somewhere, and I think every single one of us has it in us. It starts with us, and it’s exciting to see just how far it goes.