I don’t know whatever became of all the Trapper Keepers me and my classmates once cherished in elementary school. We didn’t know it at the time, but all the geometric shapes and flashy colors that made those school day organizers art came to be a lasting look of the 1980s.
We only thought those folders we chose while shopping for back to school supplies with our parents looked cool. We didn’t realize they helped paint a scene of pop culture history. Mine is tucked away in the attic, and it’s great to still have that artifact from elementary school.
On my recent early morning Walmart runs, I’ve explored the back to school aisles. I’ve imagined how many new friendships may be created from 5-year-olds' discoveries of having an identical “Paw Patrol” backpack as somebody new. I’ve thought about how many icebreakers may spark from requests for an extra pencil from those camouflage pencil holders.
Those trips down the aisles aren’t as much about about seeing how Crayons have evolved or how much spiral notebooks cost this year as it is a chance to think back to the ease of elementary school.
Obviously, it’s gotten a lot more complicated than learning how to tie shoes and count to 10, post-lunch naps and playing with blocks on Fridays. Writing out the letter Q in cursive may have seemed like the biggest brain bender of second grade then, but I couldn’t imagine how complex the lessons are now.
We didn’t have screeners in place to gauge what we knew coming in to kindergarten and how that changed come spring semester. We didn’t have worries of this world like kids do now either. We had plenty of innocence that comes with elementary school, and there’s still plenty of it to be had no matter how fast the world is advancing.
Even though they aren’t on network TV anymore after school or on Saturday mornings, there are still plenty of kindhearted cartoon characters teaching lessons for kids to learn. They stress service, creativity and social skills without the kids even knowing it.
Unfortunately, like toys and certain singalong songs, the day will come quickly when all of that isn’t cool anymore and “for babies.” The Christmas wish lists are full of cell phones instead of stuffed animals way too soon.
I’ve heard it from parents for years that certain moments fly by way too fast. I know incoming high school freshmen and seniors who were just “this tall” while mumbling words hard to comprehend. It doesn’t feel like I aged much in that time, but it’s a lifetime for them.
With the beginning of another school year, there are probably going to be PTO meetings, open houses, football games and literacy nights that can get you parents back into classrooms and on campuses. Go while you can.
Like hanging onto that Trapper Keeper from third grade, there are opportunities to hang onto before they’re completely gone.
Helping with homework may be the biggest brain bender of your day, but it’s something that will stick with you and your kids. Cheering from the stands may be the best way to end your week, and it’s something that will stick with you and your favorite player.
What may start with making snacks for a pre-kindergarten Christmas party in a few months will turn into helping decorate for the prom and a senior party before you know it, so make all these moments last.
I’ve heard for years it’s easy to get the parental involvement when students are young, but the PTO participation starts dropping off through the years. Continue your support through the middle school and high school levels. There will be fundraisers and class trips that need your help and chaperoning so keep your energy and enthusiasm level high.
Being involved in your child’s school years adds another level of assurance that he or she will succeed. It also ensures that you’re making a stronger bond with each other.
No matter if it’s pre-K or 12th grade, every school year is the start to another year of opportunities. Make sure your kids make it a great one and make sure that you’re there playing a part in it.
To the students, teachers, parents and administrators, I wish you a happy new school year. You’re going to do great this year.
