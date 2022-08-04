Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I don’t know whatever became of all the Trapper Keepers me and my classmates once cherished in elementary school. We didn’t know it at the time, but all the geometric shapes and flashy colors that made those school day organizers art came to be a lasting look of the 1980s.

Newsletters

RAY VAN DUSEN is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. He can be reached at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus