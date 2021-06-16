It’s officially Best of Monroe season!
I can’t think of a better way to celebrate one another than by nominating our friends and neighbors for their contributions to our community in our annual reader’s choice contest. This is our fifth year hosting the contest and, from start to finish, there’s never a dull moment. Best of Monroe is also known in our office as “the fun one,” and we hope you feel the same way.
Let’s go over the dates and details, shall we?
This year is slightly different than years past in that nominations will be open for one week and voting will begin afterward.
Why is it like that this time? Honestly, I don’t know. When I went in to set up the contest this year, it would not let nominations run all the way to the end of the contest. I had to choose a nomination time frame and a voting time frame.
Is there a way to bypass this feature? Probably, but I have the digital fluency of an 87-year-old man with a big chaw and a TV Guide from 1997 on the side table, so I couldn’t figure it out.
Nominations begin TODAY and will be open until June 23. As always, we do not nominate any businesses; we leave that up to you, so log onto bit.ly/2021BOM (you have to capitalize the BOM) and start nominating!
After nominations close, voting begins and will end June 30. You have one week to make sure your favorite hairstylist, hamburger, pediatrician and bank gets enough votes, so be sure and vote everyday and also share the link with your friends and family so they can vote as well.
When the contest closes June 30, we will tally the votes and publish the results in a special section July 28.
A few reminders about the contest...
There are five categories: Food, Medical, Retail, Services and Community. Within those categories are subcategories like Best Company to Work For, Best Steakhouse and Best Family Physician.
When you go to the website, bit.ly/2021BOM, you’ll be asked to log in using your email and password. DON’T WORRY. This is not an attempt to steal your identity. This simply makes sure that a person votes only once per day. From there, go through each category and subcategory and nominate or vote for your favorite.
If you nominate a business or individual for a category, give me about a business day to get it up on the site. If you don’t see it after a day or two, reach out to me at emily.paul@journalinc.com.
Chances are I don’t recognize the business and cannot find it online. I mean, there are about 842 individuals nominated every year for things like best restaurant server or lawn care. I’m looking for them on Facebook or asking around the office if anyone knows them on categories like this, so it can get pretty confusing. Please reach out to me personally if your nomination isn’t showing up.
During voting, we will not share any numbers with anyone. Actually, no one here will even know besides me, so if you see Melissa covering a game or Amber making our daily deposit at the bank, don’t ask them who’s winning in a category. They won’t know, and I won’t tell.
Chances are, I’ve made some mistakes during set up or left out an important subcategory. Call the office at 256-5647 or message us on Facebook and let me know, and I’ll do my best to fix it.
And the most important thing about 2021 Best of Monroe has not changed – have fun! Happy voting, Monroe!