If you’re old enough to pay attention, you’re probably going to talk about big wins for the rest of your life. For Mississippi State fans, 2021 will never be forgotten. Ole Miss fans can say the same about 2022.
Even though those College World Series national championships really were amazing, there’s always high hopes and anticipation for the next season. Soooooo……
You don’t have to be an athlete to have life-changing wins and staggering losses in life. We’ve all got our good days and our bad days, but the question is how much effort are we putting into today?
Like Mississippi college baseball, NASA has celebrated its own success through the Artemis I mission. It was only a small step to do something that’s never been done – putting humans on Mars.
Even though we’ve seen Arnold Schwarzenegger and Matt Damon go there in movies, the future is now, and people in the early steps of the mission aren’t dwelling on the past.
A recent phone call with Marcia Stockton Lindstrom, the strategic communications director for NASA’s Space Launch System, was really inspiring about why none of us should continually revel in previous victories but rather focus on our current abilities to secure future wins.
Her communications plan for the Artemis II mission, which will send humans on a test flight around the moon, includes an internal push to not get too caught up in Artemis I’s success.
No matter what you’ve accomplished in life and what you want to continue to accomplish, I hope that message is loud and clear too.
In the past several years of working for the Monroe Journal, it’s pretty phenomenal the success stories we’ve been able to share. The miraculous part is they keep coming.
Amory High School’s baseball team didn’t settle on winning the state championship last year as being enough, and it didn’t let the memory of that victory cloud the 2023 season that ended in yet another state championship.
In life, we’ve got to pause for the victories but keep striving towards the next goals. It’s great to talk about that A rating, that trophy, that promotion or that national award for a little while, but what did you do today?
There’s going to be a tomorrow for nearly as long as we’re alive, and it’s always going to come with a chance to be recognized for something else. Keep swinging for those accolades day-in and day-out.
The Chris Paces of Amory baseball, Jeremy Dukes of Smithville softball and Bryan Loagues of Hamilton softball today will be the Dwight McCombs, Roy Hazzles and Lewis Earnests of tomorrow.
They’ve all got their long lists of wins to look back on with a smile, but they didn’t stop with just one. Plenty of those wins came from off the court and off the field.
Whatever you come out of a day doing that makes you proud, don’t settle with just that. It takes a career to earn legend status but once you get it, nobody can take it away from you. Part of that legacy is passing your wise words and life-changing lessons onto younger generations.
There’s plenty to be inspired about when it comes to our friends, neighbors, coaches and teachers here in Monroe County. They’re not settling on just one thing either.
Be inspired by what they’ve done and what they keep doing. Be inspired by what you’ve already done but don’t let it be the only thing to define who you are.
I’ve been out with high school classmates who sometimes still bring up touchdowns and national TV spots but they never dwelled on them. They’re successful in life because they keep moving with its opportunities to be great.
Stop and pause when you do something amazing but keep moving towards something that’s even more stellar. The question to ask yourself is, ‘What did I do today?’
