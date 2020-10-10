A gravel driveway dips down from Route 40 in Cumberland County, Illinois into an empty field where once stood a handsome farmstead that was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. A beautiful two-story brick home was once surrounded by a grove of tall pine trees and smaller oaks that framed the old home place and sheltered an outdoor kitchen around the back of the house.
A garage that was originally a drive-thru carriage shed was once positioned near the southeast corner of the house, as well as a tractor shed and workshop a little farther back from the northeast corner. A barn built of hand-hewn timbers once lied a couple of hundred feet to the east, paired with a newer building that doubled as a corn crib and equipment shed.
This farmstead was our annual summer destination for a week when I was growing up. Life was different there with Grandpa and his two dogs. He lived without the modern conveniences of electricity and running water. I enjoyed the novelty of pumping water from cistern pumps and enjoyed the cozy flickering light of the kerosene lanterns. The passing of the hours was announced by the chiming of the mantle clock in the dining room. A grand curved staircase was the centerpiece of the house, as was typical for many Civil War-era two-story homes. I enjoyed my share of rides down the banister that kept it buffed.
Since we always visited in the summer, it never occurred to me about what a chore it was to heat a brick house with 11-foot ceilings by means of a couple of wood stoves.
“My house is cold, too,” Grandpa wrote to us one cold winter, “but I know how to fire.”
As a young adult, I later learned how to build a fire in the stoves myself. I had noticed that the side porch had always been stacked with cords of wood but never paid much attention until the first time I came during a winter season on my own. Being the first to arrive one chilly afternoon, I took on the responsibility to build fires in the stoves to get the house warm for my parents who arrived later in the evening.
The inconvenience for us city folk was having to visit the privy out back when nature called. It was a deluxe three-holer with a bird nest in a metal bucket hanging on the wall, as well as a beehive in the rafters. I remember many times having to dodge a startled bird flying at me from out of that bucket when I opened the door.
Rumor also had it that a snake or two inhabited the space under the seat, but I didn’t investigate. I had a close encounter with a black racer on the steps one time when I got adventurous enough to explore the attic. A hand-hewn ship’s ladder led up to a 10-foot-by-12-foot flat widow’s walk at the top of the roof where a kid felt like he was halfway between Earth and sky.
Happy childhood memories abounded for me as I explored the large rooms with their collections of antique furniture, old magazines and assorted junk. Grandpa’s living quarters had diminished to the kitchen and dining room downstairs, where he slept on a high daybed that doubled as a treehouse-like platform for youngsters during the day
It amazed me how Grandpa’s terrier inside dog could leap up there on that platform bed to sleep with him at night. The big outside dog that was a German shepherd mix stayed on the side porch with the stove wood supply.
I began my license plate collection by harvesting samples of expired plates that were hung all over the walls of the outbuildings. Back in those days, license plates were replaced every year in different colors. Annual plates were paper-thin in Illinois, and some didn’t even last the year out before rust would eat at the corners like leprosy.
I even discovered a couple of World War II vintage specimens made from soybean fiber. They didn’t rust, but local folklore had it that farmers with goats had to keep the critters contained behind fences to keep them from wandering up to the vehicles and eating the soybean fiber plates off the bumpers.
Even though the farmstead is only a memory now, I’m thankful that my children had the same opportunity I had to explore that grand old house, albeit under careful supervision of their parents. My children were among the sixth generation of our family to walk the floors of the old homeplace.
Not only are the buildings gone, but all but one of the tall pines that stood like soldiers in formation in the front succumbed to storms through the years, leaving only a stump or two now.
I’ve been told by movies and books that I can’t go home again, and the empty acreage does make a pretty good case for that. But that house was never my home, even though it was ancestral property that I may have had opportunity to inherit someday.
My father and I agreed that we were both too far away to manage the scale of the project to restore it to our dreams of a tourist historical attraction. Our major disadvantage of the property being in central Illinois was that we had no historical evidence that Abraham Lincoln ever came by, although he was believed to have assisted in the construction of a covered bridge about three miles to the east while he was a young law student. My father conveyed the property to a third cousin who gradually let the property fall into ruin and eventual demolition.
Seeing the empty farmstead when I come back by reminds me how easily things on this Earth disappear. When I was young, it seemed that Grandpa and the old homeplace would be there forever. What seemed so permanent 40 years ago remains only in pictures and movie recordings, along with some of the artifacts that I was able to harvest and bring to Mississippi with me when we came to the conclusion that the property’s days were numbered. I have one of the solid bricks that was burned on the property so long ago in my home office in a plastic display case.
We can try to cling to all the stuff around us – our family, our house, our money and our accumulation of memorabilia. I’ve been blessed to be able to gather my share and have a small museum of it at our place in Becker.
Eventually, it will all disappear. That’s why our foundation is so important. Anchoring our existence in our faith in God is of infinitely more value than a souvenir we can put in a display case or hang out in the shop. It’s a necessity for the time being, as well as for the way forward. If we build on anything else, even without realizing it, we might look down some day in search of our foundation and discover it’s gone.