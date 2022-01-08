Starting a year with a lull is perfectly okay because we truly need a break.
Song lyrics stick in my head a lot, and there’s a certain stretch of Columbus I think about every time I hear a line from a Robbie Williams song from 1999 – “Overdose of Christmas, give it up for Lent.”
I was listening to that song, called “Millennium,” one December day on a burnt CD a few years after it came out while being caught in the bumper to bumper traffic near the University Mall. December is one of those times of year when the circumstances surrounding the season make it hard to stay put.
We all rush out with everybody else to search for the perfect gifts, pile into restaurants for gatherings with friends and take in every chance we can to make it to a good Christmas event. It’s amazing, memorable and exhausting all at the same time. That’s why January makes for a great time to enjoy a lull.
There’s April, maybe March, when we normally welcome back 70-degree days. There’s October, maybe September, when we finally catch a cool front to get us moving again after another hot summer. Those weather chances make it hard to be stuck enjoying our lulls.
Breaks from anything are really nice, and they reinforce our constant need for change. We need a break from busy times of the year and a break from those breaks when it’s hard to stay at home.
I know there are plenty of people who live at the beach or in the north who wouldn’t trade their bitter cold or their beaming sunshine for the lengthier seasons everyone living in between has throughout the years. Even though the weather is out of our control and helps attracts people to where they live, it’s always nice to feel something different.
Many of us get sucked into New Year’s resolutions most years, at least for a little while. When the calendar rolls over, it’s a great excuse to have a fresh start to work out more, eat junk food less, give back to a cause you support or pull back from a habit you don’t need.
However you make your resolutions, they’re a break from how you normally live. Statistically, I’m not sure how the success rate stacks up. I’ve heard people say plenty of times they notice membership at their gyms drop off by March, and I’m sure a Super Bowl feast is a gateway meal back to how the people trying to eat better lived late the previous year.
While some resolutions may last longer than others, they all come with the same lesson – our personal dedication to something. No matter what changes in life make for breaks from how you live, discipline is woven in somehow.
Even though Lent is several weeks away, it’s never too early to give up something to see what you can live without for a little while.
Swearing off snacks and appetizers until at least Valentine’s Day is a far stretch from abstaining from one thing to make time for prayer and personal reflection, but discipline is a good thing.
If you set out to make some sort of change in your life this year, do it. It may last forever or it may just be a lull from what you normally do. Whatever it is, enjoy that break and feel that change.