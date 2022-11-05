I’ve never really understood why the corn mazes and pumpkin patches are limited to just October. Most years, the fall foliage doesn’t peak until November and we can only hope it doesn’t feel like wintertime by then.
Being a huge autumn fan, some Saturdays in October are reserved for agritourism destinations to go walk around looking at sunflowers and hay bales. I truly understand that limiting how many times something is held makes us appreciate that time more, but there are certain things that deserve a little more time.
There’s so much competition for our time in the last quarter of each year, making it nearly impossible to live your best life if you love fall and Christmas.
I think it’s great to see fall décor in May at some stores and Christmas decorations for sale by August because it stretches out a few elements of the season. When it’s chilly enough for hot apple cider and hot chocolate, though, there are more outdoor moments waiting to be savored.
The problem is there’s only so much time to do them, and there are so many choices, depending on how far you’re willing to go.
Geographically, we’re really lucky to live where we live. You can drive for an hour and a half or less and watch one of three Top 25 ranked college football teams play this season. You can drive 45 minutes or less and easily find a fun family atmosphere catered to fall, with one of them right here in Hatley.
As an adult, I can definitely cherish the moments made each year shining a flashlight through a corn maze trying to figure my way out of there. As simple as it is, I love looking at jars of homemade preserves at a general store at a family pumpkin patch.
These experiences amplify this time of year even more.
A bowl of chili is great most times during the year, but having it at a downtown chili fest or an October church function makes it even better.
As jack-o-lanterns make way for cornucopias in November, I wish there was a little more time for some of the October staples to spill over until closer to Thanksgiving.
As much as I absolutely love Christmas, it does overcrowd Thanksgiving. In all honesty, I’ve had years when my tree goes up in October and this year, it’ll probably be up in the next week or two. Regardless, there is a way to find a healthy balance between the holidays.
There’s a thin line between scarecrow decorations and snowmen being placed out in the yard, and I wish one of them could be stretched out a little bit longer. I’ve noticed we seem to want fall a little bit earlier every year, but putting out the pumpkin door hangers on 90-degree August days doesn’t help usher in the cool fronts any quicker.
I’m a fan of the sights of the season as soon as we can see them, but we’re not quite to full-on wintertime just yet.
We’ve got Christmas open houses cranking up in Monroe County soon, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the Christmas trees and garland the stores have on display. Outside and further out in the counties, there are still pumpkins in the patches and corn stalks in the fields, so I say open them up to the public for a little longer.
Black Friday will be here before you know it, and Christmas parades, cider sips, caroling and Christmas light tours will quickly follow. I’m sure I’ll write another column closer to time about how they’re such magnets for memories but until then, I’m going to enjoy fall while it’s still here.
I can catch it by rewatching “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and stretch out pumpkin coffee creamer but when it comes to the outdoor experiences that last for a lifetime, I just wish they could last a little longer.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.