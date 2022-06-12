When it comes to severe weather outbreaks, some days the CodeRED calls do get kind of monotonous but we don’t completely ignore them. When it comes to breaking and entering cases, we accept they’re a normal way of life and don’t pay as much attention until they happen in our neighborhoods.
I’m sure mild earthquakes and fatal interstate pileups garner the same desensitized response other places they’re prone to happen but until one of them has a direct impact on someone, people aren’t quite as concerned.
It’s really easy to be self-absorbed in life with everything everyone has to do and wants to do in the course of a day but at some point in our lives, that probably wasn’t us. When there are 100 things of your own to contend with, it’s easy to completely forget to check on somebody recovering from sickness or going through the loss of a loved one.
For the ones who haven’t completely lost that certain sense of character, it’s easy to feel guilty missing out on those little ways of outreach.
There are lots of bad things that happen throughout the world every single day throughout the year, and it’s hard to keep track of what’s what. If you don’t pay attention to the news, it’s even harder to know what’s going on outside of our own little worlds.
Somebody can tell you about a military invasion or a tsunami on the other side of the world, but it may not resonate as much as a mass shooting or hurricane striking on the other side of the state.
If we’re familiar with a place or a person, it’s that much easier to show sympathy. At some point in our lives, before childhood innocence wore off, we cared a lot more.
Back in the ‘80s, “We Are the World” was easy to get stuck in your head, and the message behind it – starving people in Africa – was unavoidable. In talking with a friend about it a while back, she recalled crying as a second-grader learning about that famine in school.
To help reinforce an Ethiopian crisis then, there was the Live Aid concert series in Philadelphia and London. During the same era, Farm Aid was launched to support the farm families of America. Through the years, I’ve listened to the songs in reflection of the Sept. 11 attacks and seen the telethons raising money for those impacted by natural disasters.
No matter how common bad things may be, TV networks and celebrity call takers are going to pull together to help out with important causes. No matter how common bad things may be, somebody you know is going to care.
You take a shooting at a school in Texas a couple of weeks ago, and City of Aberdeen employees respond by organizing a prayer vigil. You take a refugee crisis in Ukraine, and Vacation Bible Schools respond by raising funds to help. For the kids who contribute, this is a lesson in helping others that will help develop character for a lifetime.
Back in the ‘80s, there were a lot of lessons to be learned while studying tragedies happening in places we’d never been to people we’ll never know. The same sense of caring still living with us today can be chalked up to a little bit of childhood innocence hanging on all these years later.
Since it’s such a common sight, it’s hard to know why the American flags are at half-staff any given day anymore. However, it’s not hard to figure out there’s someone out there hurting because of them being lowered.
We live where we live for a reason, and one plus of living in small town Mississippi is there’s still a sense of caring for others ingrained in plenty of people. People we know live out their own ministries as small as sending birthday cards or as big as traveling to South America every summer for mission trips. This is the life a lot of people live.
In having a conversation with somebody a couple of weeks ago, we agreed there are times that test us and make us take stock in ourselves and who we’ve become. We don’t always like what certain situations push us to be. At least there are times when we realize that we need to make a change.
Who we are isn’t always who we once were or who our second-grade selves imagined us to be. As easily as this world, its conflicts, its natural disasters and its tragedies can wear on us, it can also mold our character.
You can embrace it and be the person you’re proud of being or just completely ignore it and not care. Be the person you want to be but be the person you can feel comfortable looking at in the mirror.