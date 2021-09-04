I really can’t remember when mental health got to be so much of a thing. Growing up, I never heard that term. Growing up, though, I seemingly lived in simpler times.
Thinking back to that time, particularly the 1980s, one of its lasting marking characteristics was being an age of excess. TV painted the picture of Yuppies in the big cities with their expensive clothes, expensive dinners and expensive cars, and I’m sure that provided plenty of influence to adults around here trying to work, work, work to have the same look and lifestyle.
In 30 years from now, who knows how the ’20s will be remembered. All those imported cars, name brand clothes and high-end houses may seem like they’re easier to buy as adults but in the process, there’s a lot of hard work, stress and struggle that goes into getting them.
There are lots of layers of things that wear on our mental states, and our personal drives can be one of them and there’s nobody to blame but ourselves. We can wear ourselves down pretty quickly without somebody telling us to do it. To that matter, some influencers in our lives may actually be telling us to slow down but we don’t listen.
Whenever we can get our little doses of solace, it helps us to turn off whatever is bogging down our minds and adds positives to our mental health. Whenever your world is wearing you down, find your solace however you get it.
For some, there’s nothing like the sound of creek water trickling and the feel of nature while others may be cured with a little bit of retail therapy or a trip to someplace where nobody knows their name. Wherever your happy place is, get there when you can.
Sometimes just closing your eyes and thinking back - or even looking ahead - can help ease whatever is getting you down. Sync that up with music and memories of simpler times, and it can sometimes be a quick cure.
For so many other people, there’s a much higher common cure through the power of prayer and sometimes it’s easy to forget that. Whether it’s on Sundays, the first thing in the morning, the last thing at night or any other time during the day, say them whenever you can.
I’m sure as perplexed and complicated as the ‘80s may have seemed for some at the time, everybody who lived through them can agree now how simpler of times they were. As fast paced as these years are grooming us to be, they’ll one day seem like much simpler than whatever year we’ll be living in.
To that matter, it’s hard to predict how stressed our mental health will be.
No matter if your meditation is going off the grid or actually just finding some silence, there’s a fast pace that’s going to catch back up with us soon enough. Slow down when you can.
We all have ways to deal, so utilize them.
There are plans for a 120-foot-tall roadside cross to be built in Monroe County and for locals and travelers passing through, it’ll be a place for solace. There are countless happy places scattered throughout this county already, from patches of woods to gyms, for people to clear their minds, and it’s just a matter of going.
As professional athletes continue to shatter records, the rest of the normal people continue to defy the odds because we’re pretty much expected to do that. That pace of life can be like driving in a big city – if you don’t keep up with the traffic, it’s going to run over you. Hurry up and get to your exit as quickly as you can to put your mind at ease.
There are lots of layers when it comes to mental health, and it’s on us to take our medicine through whatever form of meditation makes us the happiest. Whatever it is, get there as quickly and as often as you can.