mcj-johnny-parker-mug

Meteorologist Johnny Parker

The Atlantic Hurricane Season starts on June 1 each year and goes through Nov. 30. The peak of the season is right around the corner, and tropical activity is expected to increase as we head into September. The peak day of activity is Sept. 10 then it slowly drops downward from there. However, the Atlantic basin has had tropical storms (even hurricanes) form in every month of the year. The last hurricane to form in December was Hurricane Epsilon in 2005, and the last January hurricane was Alex in 2016.

Newsletters

METEOROLOGIST JOHNNY PARKER of Smithville is a Mississippi State University graduate with a degree in geosciences. He operates Parker Weather Service, which provides daily weather texts and emails for the North Mississippi area. You can sign up for his daily weather texts and emails at parkerweatherservice.com and follow him on Twitter @johnnyparker0123.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus