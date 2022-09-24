The Atlantic Hurricane Season starts on June 1 each year and goes through Nov. 30. The peak of the season is right around the corner, and tropical activity is expected to increase as we head into September. The peak day of activity is Sept. 10 then it slowly drops downward from there. However, the Atlantic basin has had tropical storms (even hurricanes) form in every month of the year. The last hurricane to form in December was Hurricane Epsilon in 2005, and the last January hurricane was Alex in 2016.
Late August through September has been known for producing intense hurricanes. A few notable examples of years past are Katrina (2005), Rita (2005), Ivan (2004) and Camille (1969). The only year that has featured just one storm forming in the month of September is 1997. The rest of the years have had two or more tropical systems in the month of September.
Why is September so active and busy?
There are many reasons why, but basically the warm ocean of the Atlantic is at its full potential, plus there is very little wind shear, which means there are few strong, horizontal winds in the upper atmosphere that could force apart the circular winds of forming thunderstorms. The low wind shear combined with the very warm sea surface temperatures is a recipe for stronger storms. Let’s look at how a tropical system forms.
Formation
A tropical system is defined as a rotating, organized area of clouds and thunderstorms that forms a low-level circulation center over the tropical and subtropical waters. Most, but not all tropical systems, originate from tropical waves that roll off the West Coast of Africa. Wind shear and dry air are detrimental in the formation of tropical systems. Tropical cyclones need warm, moist air and a favorable upper level wind pattern to stay intact.
However, early in the season, the common way to get tropical systems to form is from frontal systems that push either into the Gulf of Mexico or off the Southeast coast. These stalled fronts can spawn areas of low pressure that can develop further into tropical features.
Typically, the early season tropical systems in June and July form this way. They are not normally intense but do cause a lot of heavy rainfall/flash flood events. For example, Tropical Storm Allison in June 2001 caused more than 40 inches of rain across Southeast Texas.
Due to the significant flooding plus damage, the name Allison was retired the next year. Allison is the only named tropical storm to be retired.
That’s not to say that a category 5 major hurricane could not form in June or July. In fact, the last category 5 in July occurred in 2005. That hurricane, named Emily, went on to cause significant impacts to the Yucatan Peninsula and Mexico.
METEOROLOGIST JOHNNY PARKER of Smithville is a Mississippi State University graduate with a degree in geosciences. He operates Parker Weather Service, which provides daily weather texts and emails for the North Mississippi area. You can sign up for his daily weather texts and emails at parkerweatherservice.com and follow him on Twitter @johnnyparker0123.