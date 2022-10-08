When Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida Sept. 28, it marked the largest hurricane this year. Even though the ongoing hurricane season has been generally tame this year, there are several aspects to understand about tropical systems throughout the world.
Classification
Each ocean basin has a different name for tropical systems. The Atlantic and Eastern Pacific systems are called hurricanes, the Western Pacific systems are called typhoons, and the Indian Ocean/Southern Hemisphere systems are called cyclones.
A tropical system is classified by the National Hurricane Center as the following – tropical depression: maximum sustained winds of at least 38 mph; tropical storm: maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph; hurricane: maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater; and major hurricane: maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.
The National Hurricane Center then uses the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale to determine the hurricane category. On a scale from 1 to 5, a category 1 hurricane has sustained winds of 74 to 95 mph, a category 2 has sustained winds of 100 to 110 mph, a category 3 has sustained winds of 115 to 129 mph, a category 4 has sustained winds of 130 to 156 mph, and a category 5 has sustained winds greater than 157 mph.
Notable records
The highest sustained wind speed ever measured in an Atlantic hurricane was Hurricane Allen in 1980. Maximum winds were 190 mph. The highest sustained wind speed ever measured in a hurricane on record in the Western Hemisphere was Hurricane Patricia in 2015 with 215 mph. Many typhoons in the Western Pacific basin have had winds over 200 mph.
Hurricane wind speeds are tied to its central pressure. The lower the central pressure of the hurricane, the higher its wind speeds. For reference, the typical barometric pressure at sea level is 1,310 millibars. The lowest central pressure globally on record for a hurricane was Super Typhoon Tip in 1979, which had a measured pressure of 870 mbars. Hurricane Patricia, of the 2015 Eastern Pacific hurricane season, had a central pressure measured at 872 mbars. In the Atlantic basin, the lowest pressure ever recorded in a hurricane was Wilma in 2005, which measured 882 mbars.
Impacts
Hurricanes can bring numerous life-threatening impacts. This includes heavy rainfall, flash flooding, inland flooding, storm surge, high waves, rip currents, tornadoes, high winds and beach erosion. The Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale does not encompass all these hazards. As seen in recent years with storms such as Harvey and Imelda in Texas, the 1 to 5 scale category of the storm does not give the full scope of potential damage. Even a weak tropical depression and tropical storm can bring significant life-threatening impacts.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.