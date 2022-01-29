I visited my brother and sister in Minnesota for Christmas, along with my uncle who is a resident in a nursing home there.
Being the only member of our immediate family to have migrated nearly 1,000 miles from where we grew up, the opportunities for reunion seem to be diminishing as the members of my generation and prior are passing off the scene one by one. I returned home for Christmas after four years had slipped by for what used to be a semi-annual pilgrimage when my wife and I were raising our brood.
I have only met my brother’s children a handful of times since they were born. Now they are young adults who navigate a far broader path of life than our generation experienced growing up in the late 1900s.
My northern nephew and niece each brought along significant others with them to our family Christmas celebration. They are “in a relationship,” as social media would put it, but not officially “boyfriend” and “girlfriend.” To be more precise about it, and, as best I understood, my niece brought along her friend from college since he was from Kansas City with no family in the area and apparently no plans to be with his family during the semester break.
We boomers ended up remarking to each other about how we once read stories to the little ones, gradually introducing them to the world we thought was big in relation to our close-knit clan. Now the Generation Z gang was carrying on a conversation about pop culture during the meal that was so fast paced that all the old timers could do was listen. Today’s world of experience is often global, as a couple of the youngsters are serving in the military and have already been overseas.
My uncle in the nursing home served in the Korean War after immigrating to the United States from Germany after World War II. I remember him regaling us with lots of experiences through the years of his days in uniform. I’ve always been able to have amiable conversations with him. In contrast, I found it hard to squeeze in a word edgewise with the younger generation, who exchanged all manner of dope ranging from movies and X-Box games to getting through basic training in boot camp.
What saved the day for us boomers was a table game of trivia selected in lieu of a movie that incorporated factoids from times too distant for the Gen-Z kids with which to identify. That gave us old folks a chance to dust off memories to provide an assortment of responses to questions that enriched us all as we snacked on nuts and cookies. The boomers learned about pop culture, while the youngsters got a refresher course on subject matter they are blowing through on the way to accomplishing their educational goals.
I must be getting poignant as I recover from that close encounter with the next generation once removed from my immediate family. I missed taking the time to read and reflect on the true meaning of the season at our family gathering. I was not invited to do so as I have done in years past.
I ran across an excerpt from Thomas Merton’s work, “Conjectures of a Guilty Bystander,” while doing some reading during a layover in Chicago while on my way back to Mississippi on Christmas Day.
“At the center of our being is a point of nothingness that is untouched by sin and illusion, a point of pure truth, a point or spark which belongs entirely to God, which is never at our disposal, from which God disposes of our lives, which is inaccessible to the fantasies of our mind or the brutalities of our own will,” he wrote. “This little point of nothingness and of absolute poverty is the pure glory of God in us.”
St. Robert Bellarmine offered a corollary thought, saying that there is no one who has not his faults.
“There is no one who is not in some way a burden to others, whether he be a superior or a subject, an old man or a young, a scholar or a dunce.”
I came away from the days back with family gratified that no issues arose to divide us or dampen any friendships.
I did have to bear with a diet of low carb, low sodium and sugar-free fare with the young health nuts and my brother who is a diabetic. I’ve never had Christmas without gravy before.
While on layover at the airport in Chicago, I determined to satisfy my craving for more fatty fare by seeking out a big cheeseburger. I found a meat lovers pizza first that was prepared as I watched. I ate the whole thing.