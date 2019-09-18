Fire is a useful tool when it comes to removing unwanted vegetation from a piece of land. However, fire is also one of the most destructive and uncontrollable forces on the planet. Even with extensive training, fire is difficult to contain and suppress once it reaches wildfire status.
Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) State Forester Russell Bozeman said people burning off food plots have started wildfires in areas of the state. He added while fire is a useful tool, it should be respected and used responsibly.
As hunters across the state begin preparing food plots for deer season, the MFC is reminding everyone to be cautious and responsible when using fire. Pay attention to the weather forecast, do not burn on windy days, look for any burn bans, make sure there is a fire lane around your burn area, wear the appropriate protective equipment and remember safety begins with preparation
Bozeman said when a person starts a fire, they are responsible, under Mississippi law, for any damages caused by the flame or smoke from that fire. He added that nearly nine out of 10 wildfires are human-caused and completely preventable.
The MFC encourages Mississippians to use other, safer alternatives to preparing food plots if there is low confidence fire can be used safely.
Bozeman said Smokey Bear’s words, ‘Only you can prevent wildfires,’ are what people need to remember before starting a fire.