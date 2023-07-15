Genesis 1:1 tells us God created the heavens and the Earth. He made them out of nothing. Our modern scientists would say in one loud voice, “That’s impossible. You don’t have anything to work with. If you had water, grass, skies, land, air and a dozen other things, then maybe you could put all this together and make something, but you could not do that with nothing.”
As we look at our circumstances in life and think they are impossible, God can do the impossible while working behind the scenes. He is arranging things in our favor, turning negative situations around. He has armed us with strength for every battle. He wouldn’t have allowed that difficulty if he wasn’t going to turn it around and use it to your advantage.
Don’t be surprised when you find yourselves in situations where it feels as though the odds are against you. You don’t see a way out. God puts you there on purpose so when he turns it around, everyone will know it is the hand of the Lord. He is setting you up to show his favor in amazing ways.
The odds may be against you, but the most high God is for you and he is a supernatural God. He parts red seas. He turns water into wine. He opens the eyes of the blind. He feeds the five thousand and walks on water.
God started the universe with odds against him, odds of zero. He had nothing to work with, but God is not moved by odds. He did not check with accounting and say, “I am about to create the stars, galaxies and planets. I have nothing to work with. What are the odds of this happening?”
Accounting would have said, “Zero. You have no materials.” God would have said, “Thank you for your information. Now let there be light,” and light would come shooting out at 186,000 miles a second.
God spoke worlds into creation. He didn’t Google it to see if it were possible. He didn’t try to figure out a way. He didn’t try to open a door. He is the door. He doesn’t check the odds to see if you can reach your destiny.
He speaks, and it becomes your destiny. God is not limited by your background by how you were raised or by your education. He is all-powerful. He can take nothing and make something magnificent. Imagine what he can do with you. You are His prized possession. He breathed His life into you. You have the DNA of almighty God. There may be odds against you in certain areas, but they cannot stop you. God has destined you to leave your mark.
God simply spoke the world, and all of creation came into being. He didn’t have to try to figure out how to do it, and we don’t have to figure out everything on our own. If you think your odds are a million to zero, all you have to do is to let God speak, and the odds change in your favor. Proverbs 3:5-6.
