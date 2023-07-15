Genesis 1:1 tells us God created the heavens and the Earth. He made them out of nothing. Our modern scientists would say in one loud voice, “That’s impossible. You don’t have anything to work with. If you had water, grass, skies, land, air and a dozen other things, then maybe you could put all this together and make something, but you could not do that with nothing.”

BRO. JAMES RUTLEDGE lives in Amory. 

