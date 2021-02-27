The year of 1842. The author of the novel was Charles Dickens, and the title was “The Tale of Two Cities.” The most remarkable quote of the entire book is “It was the worst of times; it was the best of times.” We could move forward some 180 years, and the novel would be at home in our present time. The novel was required reading for college freshmen in 1971 as I began at Blue Mountain College, working on a bachelor’s degree.
We don’t know too much about the author except that he spent 18 years in prison. Even his daughter did not know his whereabouts. “The Tale of Two Cities” has had its makeovers, retakes, redos and extensions and even has been published in a 341-page soft back. Versions of 1903, 1980 and you name it come to mind of this much-read book.
Mr. Dickins says it was the age of wisdom, the age of foolishness, the season of light, the season of darkness, the spring of hope and the winter of despair. We had great hopes that 2021 would be a new year. However, it looks like an extension of 2020 – “the worst of times.” Our 2021 calendar shows we are in the “throws” of winter, and we’re certainly not in the spring of hope. However, we look to our Creator for advice, wisdom and understanding.
Proverbs 27:8 has a lot to say about the wisdom of a wise man, and God’s word passes it to His children. “As a bird that wandereth from her nest, so is a man that wandereth from his place.” The idea is when a bird leaves its nest, either willingly or for some external reason, it exposes itself to discomfort and danger.
Somehow, I see Solomon as he goes walking and finds the nest of some bird and places his hand into the nest and feels cold eggs. He sees the nest neglected and he sees himself. Solomon, with all his wisdom, we might think is wasting time writing some common statement as this, yet when we deal with it constructively, we find a great deal of truth here. He sees God in nature and sees himself in the nest.
Ecclesiastes chapter 3 tells us there is a purpose in life. Solomon had a purpose. He was to lead Israel as king and he blew it. He left the work he was suited for. He forsook his duty; he left his post. My friend, no danger and no difficulty can justify us leaving our post of duty. Solomon was God’s man. He had seen the downfalls of his father David.
The bottom line was he left the nest. Man today loses interest in the home (nest). He loses interest in the church a little at a time and loses interest in a prayer life. The eggs get cold, and there is no power.
Not only do we have a purpose but we also have a place. Be awake, be on guard, work, build the nest strong, stable and rule out all laziness. Solomon saw all the problems his father, David, went through.
Finally, there is progress – joy in the nest. The seed in the egg (germination) is greater in force within than the force without. Joy is in not leaving the nest.
So, Mr. Dickens tells us, “It was the worst of times and the best of times, a time of foolishness, wisdom, a season of light, a season of darkness, a winter of despair. Well, folks, if it’s the repeat of 2020 or uncertainty of 2021, I’m going to follow the words of a gospel song recorded by Andrae Crouch that goes like this:
“I’ve had many tears and sorrows, questions about tomorrow – times I didn’t know right from wrong; but in every situation, God gave blessed consolation, that my trials come only to make me strong.
I’ve been to a lot of places, seen a lot of faces; there have been times I’ve felt all alone. But through those lonely hours, Jesus let me know I was His own.
I thank Him for the mountains and I thank Him for the valleys, I thank Him for the storms He has brought me through; for if I never had a problem, I would never know He could solve them, I would never know what faith in God could do.
Through it all, through it all, I’ve learned to trust in Jesus, I’ve learned to trust in God; I’ve leaned to lean upon His word.”
Folks, it’s through it all – not around it, over it or under it, but through it.