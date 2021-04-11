The last church I pastored full-time was Antioch Baptist in Itawamba County. I was called back to conduct a funeral for one of the church members’ father. She was a dear lady who everybody loved and respected in the church and community. Betty and I had put our feet under her table many times in her kitchen to share a meal with her family.
Her dad had passed away after a long battle with cancer. Prior to the message I was to deliver, she handed me a note and asked me to read it at the end of the sermon. The following epitaph came from the theater of her mind as I read it to the congregation. She had remembered that evening and recalled this about her father.
Burned Biscuits
When I was a kid, my Mom liked to make breakfast food for dinner every now and then. I remember one night in particular when she had made breakfast after a long, hard day at work. On that evening so long ago, my Mom placed a plate of eggs, sausage and extremely burned biscuits in front of my dad. I remember waiting to see if anyone noticed. Yet all my dad did was reach for his biscuit, smile at my mom and ask me how my day was at school. I don’t remember what I told him that night but I do remember watching him smear butter and jelly on that biscuit and eat every bite!
When I got up from the table that evening, I remember hearing my mom apologize for burning the biscuits. I’ll never forget what he said: ‘Honey, I love burned biscuits.’
Later that night, I went to kiss Daddy goodnight and I asked him if he really liked his biscuits burned. He wrapped me in his arms and said, ‘Your momma put in a hard day at work today and she’s real tired. And besides – a little burned biscuit never hurt anyone!’
Life is full of imperfect things and imperfect people. I’m not the best at hardly anything and I forget important days and anniversaries just like everyone else. But what I’ve learned over the years is that learning to accept each other’s faults – and choosing to celebrate each other’s differences – is one of the most important keys to creating a healthy, growing and lasting relationship.
And that’s my wish for you today: that you will take the good, the bad and the ugly parts of your life all in stride.
We could extend this to any relationship. In fact, understanding is the base of any relationship, be it a husband-wife or parent-child or friendship.
Don’t put the key to your happiness in someone else’s pocket – keep it in your own.
So please pass me a biscuit, and yes, the burned one will do just fine. And please pass this along to someone who has enriched your life.
Be kinder than necessary because everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle.