The year was 1955 and the season was fall. Being a senior in high school, I was determined to have a car the last year in school. I had picked cotton all fall and saved $150 to purchase my first car.
It was a 1938 Plymouth two-door with standard shift. It worked best going downhill. Parallel parking required the skills of an astronaut.
At the same time, I also began to dream of another car. The older I got, the vision got as sharp as a Gillette five-blade razor. I wanted a muscle car that captured the attractive females like tuna fish attracts a cat and honey magnetizes flies.
I wanted the roar of its 400-horsepower engine to enthrall my buddies. That car was a clear a vision to me as the Revelation was to the Apostle John. I could see it in the sky all day and in my dreams at night.
Now that I am a mature gentleman and have bought, driven, repaired, insured and traded many kinds of cars, I am reverting back to my 1939 Plymouth, which is now a classic. I would love to have it back and go to the junkyard to find authentic parts. To drive around the church field in that restored 1939 Plymouth would be a bigger thrill than to buy another predictable SUV that is as common as athlete’s foot in a locker room.
Cars remind me of other things from my past. I wish I could run out of the door with my grandkids to the ice cream truck playing its Jack-in-the-box tune. I would like to sit with them in front of an old television and let the original Pac-Man eat the little dots. I would like to sit with my grandsons and watch Captain Kangaroo or “Fury,” the story of a horse and the boy who loved him, followed by “Sky King and Penny.”
Old seems better than new right now.
In a similar way, living the Christian life is like all of that. The first things you learn are the most important things. The old Apostle John, who lived to around 100 years of age, wrote to the Christians at Ephesus, “Let that remain in you that you heard from the beginning.” (1 John 2:24)
The first things you learned about the Christian faith will always be the most important. When you are about to go into the beyond, you will not be thinking about secondary things. You will be thinking about the first things.
God is. He exists. Jesus is His Son. He shed His blood for your sins. You will be with Him forever and forever. When you are about to move upstairs forever, you will be thinking about primary things.
The whole world sings Hillsong’s “Christ Alone Cornerstone.” That’s the reason we sang in earlier years, “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness.” An old farmer in his Dickies overalls responded, “I need to be covered by the blood of Jesus.” Keep it simple.
The Bible reverts just like that. The first book, Genesis, begins with humans in a garden with a tree. They failed in that garden at that tree. Revelation, the last book, ends in a new garden with new trees for the healing of the nations. The reason you can get from the old tree to the new trees is because of that tree in the middle – the cross. Just like wanting old cars back, we need to go back to the basics we learned first.